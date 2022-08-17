Astros Prospect Report: August 16th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (52-60) won 8-7 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the second inning scoring 2 runs on RBI singles from Jones and Julks. Whitley got the start and allowed 2 runs over 3.2 innings of work. Lee gave Sugar Land the lead on an inside-the-park HR in the 4th. The Dodgers took the lead back in the 5th scoring 2 runs off of Taylor. Dirden tied the game in the 7th with an RBI double. The game would go to extra innings as the Dodgers picked up 3 in the top of the 10th. Sugar Land responded in the bottom of the 10th getting a bases loaded walk to De Goti, a Hensley sac fly and a walk-off 2 run double from Dirden to win 8-7.

Note: Dirden leads minor league baseball with 37 doubles.

Forrest Whitley , RHP: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Seth Martinez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Chad Donato, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (48-61) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Murray started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs, both in the first inning, over 5.1 innings while striking out 5. The Hooks got on the board in the 5th on back to back HRs from McKenna and Kessinger. Frisco took the lead in the 7th with 2 runs but Salazar got one back on a solo HR in the bottom of the 7th. Frisco picked up another run in the 8th to make it 5-3. The offense was unable to score again as they fell 5-3.

Note: Salazar has a .858 OPS in Double-A.

Jayden Murray , RHP: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

5.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Michael Horrell , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Jojanse Torres, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (47-60)

Game 1 - won 11-4 (BOX SCORE)

Tokar started game one and went 5 innings allowing 4 runs. The offense got on the board in the 2nd on a Daniels solo HR. They got 4 more in the 4th on a Loperfido RBI single, Stevens 2 run triple and Gonzalez sac fly. The offense blew it open in the 5th scoring 6 runs on a Daniels RBI single, Gonzalez 2 run single, Guerrero 2 run triple and Corona RBI single. Mejias closed it out with 2 scoreless innings.

Note: Daniels has 15 HR this season.

Heitor Tokar , RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN) Christian Mejias, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Game 2 - lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Gomez started for Asheville and was great striking out 9 over 5 scoreless innings. Corona put Asheville on the board in the 4th inning with a solo HR, his 15th HR over the season. Betances relieved Gomez and allowed 2 runs in the 7th as the IronBirds would win 2-1 in game 2.

Note: Gomez has a 1.22 ERA since the beginning of July.

Cesar Gomez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K Jose Betances, RHP: 1.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-61) lost 6-0 (BOX SCORE)

Santos started for the Woodpeckers and went 3 innings allowing 6 runs. The offense was quiet on the night picking up seven hits, with two Whitaker doubles, but they were unable to scratch across a run. Batista tossed 4 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts in relief but that would be it as Fayetteville fell 6-0.

Note: Batista has a 2.54 ERA this season.

Jacob Melton , CF: 2-for-3, BB, SB

2-for-3, BB, SB Tyler Whitaker, RF: 2-for-4, 2 2B

Alex Santos , RHP: 3.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Ronny Garcia , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Edinson Batista, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Shawn Dubin - 7:05 CT

CC: Jose Bravo - 6:35 CT

AV: Spencer Arrighetti - 6:00 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT