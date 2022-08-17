Astros Crawfish Boil: August 17th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Astros pitching stumbled late for the second night in a row as the White Sox used a late-inning rally to win (Astros.com)
- Lowlights from the game here (MLB Video)
- Bregman’s reputation as a baseball rat earned him another balk in last night’s game (Twitter - Codify)
- Aledmys Diaz had to leave the game early last night with “groin discomfort” and it looks like he might be headed to the IL (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- Let’s have a look at the Astros farm system now that the MiLB season is winding down (Astros.com)
- Speaking of prospects, Rolando Espinosa has been named the FCL Player of the Week (FanNation)
Around the League
- Rodolfo Castro has been handed a one-game suspension for having his phone on him during a game (ESPN)
- The Rays stuck it to the Yankees last night as New York continues to spiral for the second straight week (MLB.com)
- The Braves have also been on a hot streak as they won their 8th straight thanks to a Charlie Morton gem (MLB.com)
- Speaking of Atlanta, they’ve locked up another young star after signing Michael Harris II to a deal that could keep him on the team through 2032 (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Cody Bellinger will have a bit of a rest on the bench as his 2022 campaign continues to be an absolute disaster (ESPN)
- The 2022 Little League World Series brackets are set, and you can check game times and channels here (Sporting News)
