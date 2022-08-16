Astros Crawfish Boil: August 16th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Dusty took the blame for last night’s loss because of his decision making, but personally I wouldn’t let the 2-run offense and Rafael Montero off the hook so quick (Astros.com)
- And here he is talking about it after the game (Twitter - AT&T Sportsnet | SW)
- Highlights from the game here (MLB Video)
- Today’s game features a couple of Cy Young candidates going at it, and it’ll be free on MLB.TV if you need a way to watch (Astros.com)
- This 2-year-old Astros fan cheering for his team is part of why I love baseball so much (KHOU 11)
Around the League
- The playoff schedule has been announced for those who are looking forward to October (MLB.com)
- Dylan Cease, who the Astros face tonight, has transformed himself into an ace this season, and here’s the road he took to get there (MLB.com)
- In a familiar turn, Shohei Ohtani turned in a stellar start only to see the bullpen waste it late in the game and give the M’s the win (ESPN)
- Chris Woodward was canned as the Rangers manager, which is weird considering that no one really expected them to compete this season (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Walker Buehler is out of the Dodgers rotation after having season-ending surgery on his elbow (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Speaking of LA, Mookie Betts had a game of catch with a young fa during last night’s game, something that’s always heartwarming (MLB.com)
Loading comments...