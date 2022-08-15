2022 Series Poll: Houston Astros @ Chicago White Sox

Quick Notes

The White Sox enter this series just 2.5 games back from the division league in the AL Central, which seems to be shaping up as a horse race between three teams. This comes after there was much ballyhoo last season about the arrival of the White Sox as the Bearers of the Crown in the Central, but things haven’t quite shaken out that way this year.

The ChiSox fell down hard out of the gate this season and are only just now putting themselves in a position to win, which comes mostly because the other two teams in the race aren’t really distinguishing themselves in the win column. While the Guardians may currently be in the catbird seat for the Central, a 61-53 record isn’t exactly a strong statement in favor of keeping that position.

It’ll be a bit of a rough climb for them after losing a couple of key pieces to injury this season, including their star shortstop Time Anderson. They are in control of their own destiny, however, with several series left against both the Twins and Guardians before October. Their schedule is pretty light other than that, with just two series against teams who currently have a playoff spot (Seattle and San Diego), though they do face the surprising Orioles next week as well.

Currently, Chicago is coming off a weekend sweep of the lowly Tigers, and is looking to keep the pressure on Minnesota and Cleveland. This came after losing a 4-game series against the Royals, though, and was just their first time delivering a sweep at home (which came against one of the worst teams in the league), so I’m not sure how much momentum the team really has heading into this one.

It’s also worth noting that White Sox players have loved to talk smack about the Astros but have really been unable to deliver when they’re actually on the field. The 2021 ALDS is one such example, but it’s just one part of the 4-10 record that Chicago has against Houston in the last couple of seasons. Of course that’s no indicator of how this particular series will go, but it certainly doesn’t bode well for the Pale Hose.

Offensive Stats: YTD, Last 7 Days

Pitching Stats: YTD, Last 7 Days

Last 10 Games: 6-4 Record, 1 Series Sweep, 1 Series Split, 1 Series Loss, -3 Run Differential (34 scored, 37 allowed)

W/L Splits: 28-29 at home, 31-27 on the road, 26-32 against teams over .500

Injured List: Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Joe Kelly: day-to-day (head), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Poll Who wins this series? Astros Sweep 4-0

Astros Win 3-1

Series Split 2-2

White Sox Win 3-1

White Sox Sweep 4-0 vote view results 9% Astros Sweep 4-0 (11 votes)

57% Astros Win 3-1 (68 votes)

28% Series Split 2-2 (34 votes)

2% White Sox Win 3-1 (3 votes)

1% White Sox Sweep 4-0 (2 votes) 118 votes total Vote Now

Starters

Game 1: Jose Urquidy (RHP, 11-4, 3.85 ERA, 94 K’s) vs Johnny Cueto (RHP, 4-5, 2.91 ERA, 68 K’s)

Game 2: Justin Verlander (RHP, 15-3, 1.85 ERA, 134 K’s) vs Dylan Cease (RHP, 12-5, 1-93 ERA, 174 K’s)

Game 3: Framber Valdez (LHP, 11-4, 2.73 ERA, 128 K’s) vs Michael Kopech (RHP, 4-8, 3.18 ERA, 96 K’s)

Game 4: Luis Garcia (RHP, 9-8, 4.03 ERA, 123 K’s) vs Lucas Giolito (RHP, 9-6, 4.92 ERA, 127

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Monday, August 15th @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / White Sox - WMVP 1000 AM, WRTO 1200

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / White Sox - NBCSH, NBCSH+ / FS1

Game 2: Tuesday, August 16th @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / White Sox - WMVP 1000 AM, WRTO 1200

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / White Sox - NBCSH, NBCSH+

Game 3: Wednesday, August 17th @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / White Sox - WMVP 1000 AM, WRTO 1200

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / White Sox - NBCSH, NBCSH+

Game 4: Thursday, August 18th @ 1:10 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / White Sox - WMVP 1000 AM, WRTO 1200

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / White Sox - NBCSH, NBCSH+