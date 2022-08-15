Astros Prospect Report: August 14th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (51-60) lost 13-5 (BOX SCORE)
Bermudez started for Sugar Land and allowed 7 runs over 4 innings of work. Dirden got Sugar Land on the board with a 3 run HR in the 5th, his first Triple-A HR. The bullpen struggled too allowing another six runs as the Space Cowboys found themselves in a big hole. The offense would get a couple back on a Diaz RBI single and a groundout but that was it as the Space Cowboys fell 13-5.
Note: Dirden is hitting .364 with 8 RBI in five Triple-A games.
- David Hensley, 2B: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Yainer Diaz, C: 2-for-5, R, RBI
- Justin Dirden, RF: 1-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 2-for-4, 2B
- Marty Costes, LF: 0-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB
- Jonathan Bermudez, LHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Colin McKee, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 K
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Nick Hernandez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (48-60) lost 10-4 (BOX SCORE)
Chaidez started for the Hooks but struggled allowing 6 runs over 3 innings. He was relieved by Deason who allowed 3 runs over 3.1 innings. The offense finally got on the board in the 7th on back to back homers from Wagner and Salazar. Salazar would add a 2 run HR in the 9th. That was it for the offense though as they fell 10-4.
Note: Salazar has a .844 OPS in Double-A.
- Joe Perez, LF: 3-for-4
- Quincy Hamilton, CF: 1-for-4
- Bryan Arias, 2B: 2-for-4, 2B
- Will Wagner, 3B: 2-for-3, 2 R, 3B, HR, RBI, BB
- Cesar Salazar, 1B: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI
- Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 3.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Cody Deason, RHP: 3.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Freylin Garcia, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (46-59) lost 13-3 (BOX SCORE)
Gaither started for the Tourists and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. Stevens put Asheville on the board with an RBI double in the 2nd inning. They got another run in the 4th on a Guerrero RBI single. The game was tied 2-2 going into the 6th but the Braves scored 11 runs between the 6th, 7th and 8th innings. Stevens added a sac fly in the 8th but that would be it as the Tourists fell 13-3.
Note: Loperfido is hitting .400 in High-A.
- Michael Sandle, CF: 0-for-4, BB, 2 SB
- J.C. Correa, C: 2-for-4, R, 2 2B
- Joey Loperfido, RF: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B
- Chad Stevens, SS: 1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI
- Luis Guerrero, 2B: 2-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB, 2 SB
- Ray Gaither, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 2.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
- Franny Cobos, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Jacob Coats, RHP: 1.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-60) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE)
Swanson started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 1 run over 5 innings of work. The game was 1-0 headed into the 7th but Dezenzo tied it with a solo HR. The Woodpeckers took the lead in the 8th scoring 2 runs on a Sacco RBI single and Melton sac fly. Miley allowed 2 runs in the 9th as the Wood Ducks tied it. The game went to extras and Schroeder allowed 3 runs runs. The Woodpeckers got one back on a Loftin RBI single but that was it as they fell 6-4.
Note: Dezenzo has a 1.215 OPS in 6 games in Single-A.
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 1-for-5, RBI, SB
- Jacob Melton, CF: 0-for-4, RBI
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, BB
- Jose Alvarez, 1B: 2-for-4
- Leosdany Molina, DH: 1-for-4, 2 R
- Jackson Loftin, 2B: 1-for-3, R, RBI, SB
- Nic Swanson, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Deylen Miley, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K
- Kasey Ford, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: OFF
CC: OFF
AV: OFF
FV: OFF
