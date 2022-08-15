Astros Prospect Report: August 14th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (51-60) lost 13-5 (BOX SCORE)

Bermudez started for Sugar Land and allowed 7 runs over 4 innings of work. Dirden got Sugar Land on the board with a 3 run HR in the 5th, his first Triple-A HR. The bullpen struggled too allowing another six runs as the Space Cowboys found themselves in a big hole. The offense would get a couple back on a Diaz RBI single and a groundout but that was it as the Space Cowboys fell 13-5.

Note: Dirden is hitting .364 with 8 RBI in five Triple-A games.

Jonathan Bermudez , LHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Colin McKee , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (48-60) lost 10-4 (BOX SCORE)

Chaidez started for the Hooks but struggled allowing 6 runs over 3 innings. He was relieved by Deason who allowed 3 runs over 3.1 innings. The offense finally got on the board in the 7th on back to back homers from Wagner and Salazar. Salazar would add a 2 run HR in the 9th. That was it for the offense though as they fell 10-4.

Note: Salazar has a .844 OPS in Double-A.

Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 3.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Cody Deason , RHP: 3.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

3.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Freylin Garcia, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (46-59) lost 13-3 (BOX SCORE)

Gaither started for the Tourists and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. Stevens put Asheville on the board with an RBI double in the 2nd inning. They got another run in the 4th on a Guerrero RBI single. The game was tied 2-2 going into the 6th but the Braves scored 11 runs between the 6th, 7th and 8th innings. Stevens added a sac fly in the 8th but that would be it as the Tourists fell 13-3.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .400 in High-A.

Ray Gaither , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 2.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Jacob Coats , RHP: 1.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-60) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE)

Swanson started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 1 run over 5 innings of work. The game was 1-0 headed into the 7th but Dezenzo tied it with a solo HR. The Woodpeckers took the lead in the 8th scoring 2 runs on a Sacco RBI single and Melton sac fly. Miley allowed 2 runs in the 9th as the Wood Ducks tied it. The game went to extras and Schroeder allowed 3 runs runs. The Woodpeckers got one back on a Loftin RBI single but that was it as they fell 6-4.

Note: Dezenzo has a 1.215 OPS in 6 games in Single-A.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Deylen Miley , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Jayson Schroeder , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Kasey Ford, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF