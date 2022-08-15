Astros Crawfish Boil: August 15th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- The Astros offense is popping after a weekend series sweep of the A’s to run their win streak to 5 games (Astros.com)
- But yesterday’s win came with a somber note as the Astros brought the Uvalde community to the game to honor the memory of those who lost their lives in the tragedy (KHOU 11)
- Bregman got to play hero for them early with a 1st-inning homer, and the Astros organization did everything it could to give back to the community (Astros.com)
- Highlights of the game are available here (MLB Video)
- Justin Verlander continues to prove that age is just a number as he looks headed for another Cy Young after Tommy John surgery (FanGraphs)
- The Astros’ shiny new draftee Drew Gilbert has a forearm contusion after running into a wall in Fayetteville (Twitter - Brian McTaggart)
Around the League
- The league almost had a perfect game in Tampa yesterday, but a 9th-inning knock spoiled the celebration (MLB.com)
- Grampa Pujols continued his steady march towards the Hall of Fame with 2 home runs yesterday (ESPN)
- Now that the dust has begun to settle on the news, here’s everything you need to know about the Fernando Tatis Jr. suspension (ESPN)
- The Orioles are coming for your free agents this offseason as Baltimore prepares to seriously compete (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Carlos Correa is a good brother and Shohei Ohtani is a good person (MLB.com)
- Ken Giles has been released into the wild after being designated by the Mariners (MLB Trade Rumors)
