 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil: August 15th, 2022

I believe the correct pronunciation is now “Oakland Shmoakland”

By CKuno
/ new
Oakland Athletics v Houston Astros Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.

Astros News

Around the League

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...