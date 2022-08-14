Astros Prospect Report: August 13th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (51-59) won 7-6 (BOX SCORE)
France started for Sugar Land and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 5 innings with 5 strikeouts. The Space Cowboys first run came on a Dirden RBI single in the first inning. After falling behind 5-1, Sugar Land rallied for 4 runs in the 7th on RBI doubles from Manea and Hensley, a run scoring on an error and a Dirden RBI single. El Paso took the lead again but the offense scored 2 more runs in the 9th on RBI doubles from Jones and Matijevic to take a 7-6 lead. Paredes closed it out with a scoreless 9th to pick up the save.
Note: Hensley is hitting .296 with a .415 OBP this season.
- David Hensley, 2B: 3-for-5, 3 R, 2 2B, RBI, SB
- Taylor Jones, 1B: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI
- Justin Dirden, CF: 3-for-5, 2 RBI
- J.J. Matijevic, LF: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB
- Marty Costes, RF: 3-for-4, R, 2B
- Scott Manea, DH: 2-for-4, R, 2B, RBI
- J.P. France, RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Brett Conine, RHP: 2.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (48-59) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board in the 4th on a Hamilton grand slam, his first HR in Double-A. Tamarez started for the Hooks and went 4.2 innings allowing 4 runs with 7 strikeouts. The Hooks got 2 more runs in the 5th on an Adolph RBI single and Perez RBI double. The game was tied headed into the 8th but Wichita picked up a run as they would go on to win 7-6.
Note: Adolph has a .468 OBP this season.
- Ross Adolph, RF: 2-for-5, R, RBI, SB
- Joe Perez, DH: 1-for-3, R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB
- Quincy Hamilton, LF: 1-for-5, R, HR, 4 RBI
- Will Wagner, 1B: 1-for-4, BB
- Alex McKenna, CF: 2-for-3, 2B, BB
- Shay Whitcomb, 3B: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2B, BB, SB
- Edwin Diaz, 2B: 2-for-4, R, SB
- Misael Tamarez, RHP: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 K
- Devin Conn, RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (46-58) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)
Kouba started for Asheville and went 4.1 innings allowing 6 runs, though only 2 were earned. The offense battled back getting 4 runs in the 4th on a Loperfido solo HR and Williams 3 run HR. They got one more in the 7th on a Stevens RBI groundout to make it 6-5. Brown pitched in relief tossing 4 scoreless innings but the offense was unable to complete the comeback as they fell 6-5.
Note: Loperfido is hitting .310 overall this season.
- Kenedy Corona, DH: 2-for-3, 2B, 2 BB
- Michael Sandle, LF: 1-for-5, SB
- J.C. Correa, C: 1-for-4, 2B, BB
- Zach Daniels, RF: 2-for-5, R
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 2-for-5, R, HR, RBI
- Chad Stevens, 3B: 1-for-5, R, RBI
- Luis Guerrero, 2B: 2-for-4, R
- Justin Williams, 1B: 2-for-4, R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
- Rhett Kouba, RHP: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Jose Betances, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Aaron Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-59) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE)
Melton put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 3rd inning with a solo HR, his first professional homer. Gordon got the start and was phenomenal tossing 5 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts. Barry relieved Gordon and went 3 innings allowing 6 runs. The offense got one back in the 7th on a Lofting solo HR and two more in the 8th on a Molina RBI groundout and Lofting RBI single. That would be it from the offense though as the Woodpeckers fell 6-4. Unfortunately, Drew Gilbert crashed into the wall in the 6th inning and was carted off the field. It has been reported he suffered a right forearm injury.
Note: Gordon has a 2.15 ERA with 43 K in 29.1 innings this season.
- Drew Gilbert, CF: 0-for-2, BB, SB
- Collin Price, RF: 1-for-2
- Jacob Melton, RF-CF: 1-for-5, R, HR, RBI
- Zach Dezenzo, 2B: 3-for-4, R, 2B, BB, SB
- Garrett McGowan, 1B: 1-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Jackson Loftin, 3B: 2-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Colton Gordon, LHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K
- Shea Barry, RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: TBD - 7:05 CT
CC: Adrian Chaidez - 1:05 CT
AV: Ray Gaither - 12:05 CT
FV: TBD - 1:05 CT
