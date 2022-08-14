 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: August 13th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
MLB: MAR 25 Spring Training - Mets at Astros
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 25: Houston Astros infielder David Hensley tosses the ball up in the air during an MLB spring training game between the New York Mets and the Houston Astros at The Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 25, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (51-59) won 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

France started for Sugar Land and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 5 innings with 5 strikeouts. The Space Cowboys first run came on a Dirden RBI single in the first inning. After falling behind 5-1, Sugar Land rallied for 4 runs in the 7th on RBI doubles from Manea and Hensley, a run scoring on an error and a Dirden RBI single. El Paso took the lead again but the offense scored 2 more runs in the 9th on RBI doubles from Jones and Matijevic to take a 7-6 lead. Paredes closed it out with a scoreless 9th to pick up the save.

Note: Hensley is hitting .296 with a .415 OBP this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (48-59) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the 4th on a Hamilton grand slam, his first HR in Double-A. Tamarez started for the Hooks and went 4.2 innings allowing 4 runs with 7 strikeouts. The Hooks got 2 more runs in the 5th on an Adolph RBI single and Perez RBI double. The game was tied headed into the 8th but Wichita picked up a run as they would go on to win 7-6.

Note: Adolph has a .468 OBP this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (46-58) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba started for Asheville and went 4.1 innings allowing 6 runs, though only 2 were earned. The offense battled back getting 4 runs in the 4th on a Loperfido solo HR and Williams 3 run HR. They got one more in the 7th on a Stevens RBI groundout to make it 6-5. Brown pitched in relief tossing 4 scoreless innings but the offense was unable to complete the comeback as they fell 6-5.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .310 overall this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-59) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE)

Melton put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 3rd inning with a solo HR, his first professional homer. Gordon got the start and was phenomenal tossing 5 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts. Barry relieved Gordon and went 3 innings allowing 6 runs. The offense got one back in the 7th on a Lofting solo HR and two more in the 8th on a Molina RBI groundout and Lofting RBI single. That would be it from the offense though as the Woodpeckers fell 6-4. Unfortunately, Drew Gilbert crashed into the wall in the 6th inning and was carted off the field. It has been reported he suffered a right forearm injury.

Note: Gordon has a 2.15 ERA with 43 K in 29.1 innings this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 7:05 CT

CC: Adrian Chaidez - 1:05 CT

AV: Ray Gaither - 12:05 CT

FV: TBD - 1:05 CT

