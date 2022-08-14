Astros Prospect Report: August 13th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (51-59) won 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

France started for Sugar Land and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 5 innings with 5 strikeouts. The Space Cowboys first run came on a Dirden RBI single in the first inning. After falling behind 5-1, Sugar Land rallied for 4 runs in the 7th on RBI doubles from Manea and Hensley, a run scoring on an error and a Dirden RBI single. El Paso took the lead again but the offense scored 2 more runs in the 9th on RBI doubles from Jones and Matijevic to take a 7-6 lead. Paredes closed it out with a scoreless 9th to pick up the save.

Note: Hensley is hitting .296 with a .415 OBP this season.

J.P. France , RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Brett Conine , RHP: 2.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (48-59) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the 4th on a Hamilton grand slam, his first HR in Double-A. Tamarez started for the Hooks and went 4.2 innings allowing 4 runs with 7 strikeouts. The Hooks got 2 more runs in the 5th on an Adolph RBI single and Perez RBI double. The game was tied headed into the 8th but Wichita picked up a run as they would go on to win 7-6.

Note: Adolph has a .468 OBP this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

4.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 7 K Devin Conn , RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (46-58) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba started for Asheville and went 4.1 innings allowing 6 runs, though only 2 were earned. The offense battled back getting 4 runs in the 4th on a Loperfido solo HR and Williams 3 run HR. They got one more in the 7th on a Stevens RBI groundout to make it 6-5. Brown pitched in relief tossing 4 scoreless innings but the offense was unable to complete the comeback as they fell 6-5.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .310 overall this season.

Justin Williams , 1B: 2-for-4, R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

2-for-4, R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI Rhett Kouba , RHP: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

4.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Jose Betances , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Aaron Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-59) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE)

Melton put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 3rd inning with a solo HR, his first professional homer. Gordon got the start and was phenomenal tossing 5 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts. Barry relieved Gordon and went 3 innings allowing 6 runs. The offense got one back in the 7th on a Lofting solo HR and two more in the 8th on a Molina RBI groundout and Lofting RBI single. That would be it from the offense though as the Woodpeckers fell 6-4. Unfortunately, Drew Gilbert crashed into the wall in the 6th inning and was carted off the field. It has been reported he suffered a right forearm injury.

Note: Gordon has a 2.15 ERA with 43 K in 29.1 innings this season.

Colton Gordon , LHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K Shea Barry , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

3.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 7:05 CT

CC: Adrian Chaidez - 1:05 CT

AV: Ray Gaither - 12:05 CT

FV: TBD - 1:05 CT