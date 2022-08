Michael Brantley will miss the rest of the 2022 season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder. Here is the announcement from GM James Click.

Astros GM James Click on Michael Brantley’s season-ending surgery. pic.twitter.com/xRCQbDNSvK — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 12, 2022

Brantley was in the second year of his $32 million contract and was hitting .785 OPS after 64 games this season.