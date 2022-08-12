Astros Prospect Report: August 11th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (50-58) won 8-1 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land jumped out to an early lead in the first getting a solo HR from Brinson and a 3 run HR from Lee. In the 2nd inning they added two more runs on a Hensley 2 run double. Brown started for Sugar Land and pitched well again tossing 6 innings and allowing just 1 run. Brinson added some insurance with an RBI single in the 7th and solo HR in the 9th. Olczak and Mushinski had scoreless outings to close out the 8-1 win.

Note: Brown has a 2.45 ERA with 118 K in 91.2 innings this season.

Hunter Brown , RHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (WIN) Jon Olczak , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (48-57) lost 8-5 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for the Hooks and allowed 6 runs over 3.2 innings. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Perez RBI double. in the 4th, Stubbs added an RBI single. The Hooks got 2 more back in the 5th on a Perez RBI double and a run scoring on a balk. Torres allowed 2 runs in relief as Wichita extended their lead. The Hooks got one more in the 8th on a Salazar RBI groundout but that was it as they fell 8-5.

Note: Perez is hitting .324 with 5 2B in August.

Tyler Brown , RHP: 3.2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

3.2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 6 K Jojanse Torres , RHP: 2.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

2.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Devin Conn, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (46-56) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for the Tourists and pitched well allowing 1 run over 5 innings with 7 strikeouts. Asheville got on the board in the 3rd scoring a run on a passed ball. They picked up 3 more in the 4th on a Williams 2 run HR and a run scoring on a wild pitch. They would get some insurance in the 5th on a Loperfido RBI double and in the 6th on a Stevens RBI single. Gomez closed it out allowing 2 runs over the final 4 innings.

Note: Arrighetti has 118 K in 80.2 innings this season.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K (WIN) Cesar Gomez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-57) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Bellozo started for the Woodpeckers and pitched great striking out 7 over 5 scoreless innings. Fayetteville got on the board in the 3rd when a run scored on a wild pitch. Ullola relieved Bellozo and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings while striking out 7. The offense was unable to rally as the Woodpeckers fell 2-1.

Note: Bellozo has a 1.45 ERA in 18.2 innings for the Woodpeckers.

Valente Bellozo , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K Miguel Ullola, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Peter Solomon - 7:35 CT

CC: Julio Robaina - 7:05 CT

AV: Ryan Gusto - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT