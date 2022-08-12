Astros Prospect Report: August 11th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (50-58) won 8-1 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land jumped out to an early lead in the first getting a solo HR from Brinson and a 3 run HR from Lee. In the 2nd inning they added two more runs on a Hensley 2 run double. Brown started for Sugar Land and pitched well again tossing 6 innings and allowing just 1 run. Brinson added some insurance with an RBI single in the 7th and solo HR in the 9th. Olczak and Mushinski had scoreless outings to close out the 8-1 win.
Note: Brown has a 2.45 ERA with 118 K in 91.2 innings this season.
- David Hensley, 2B: 2-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- Lewis Brinson, CF: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI
- Corey Julks, 3B: 1-for-4, R
- Taylor Jones, LF: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Korey Lee, DH: 1-for-2, R, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB
- Marty Costes, RF: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Scott Manea, C: 1-for-4, R
- Hunter Brown, RHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (WIN)
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (48-57) lost 8-5 (BOX SCORE)
Brown started for the Hooks and allowed 6 runs over 3.2 innings. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Perez RBI double. in the 4th, Stubbs added an RBI single. The Hooks got 2 more back in the 5th on a Perez RBI double and a run scoring on a balk. Torres allowed 2 runs in relief as Wichita extended their lead. The Hooks got one more in the 8th on a Salazar RBI groundout but that was it as they fell 8-5.
Note: Perez is hitting .324 with 5 2B in August.
- Joe Perez, LF: 2-for-4, R, 2 2B, 2 RBI
- Quincy Hamilton, RF: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Cesar Salazar, 1B: 0-for-3, RBI
- Alex McKenna, DH: 0-for-3, R, BB, SB
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 1-for-4, RBI
- Grae Kessinger, 3B: 1-for-4, R, 2 SB
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 2-for-3, R, 2B, BB
- Tyler Brown, RHP: 3.2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
- Jojanse Torres, RHP: 2.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Devin Conn, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (46-56) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)
Arrighetti started for the Tourists and pitched well allowing 1 run over 5 innings with 7 strikeouts. Asheville got on the board in the 3rd scoring a run on a passed ball. They picked up 3 more in the 4th on a Williams 2 run HR and a run scoring on a wild pitch. They would get some insurance in the 5th on a Loperfido RBI double and in the 6th on a Stevens RBI single. Gomez closed it out allowing 2 runs over the final 4 innings.
Note: Arrighetti has 118 K in 80.2 innings this season.
- Kenedy Corona, LF: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, BB, 2 SB
- J.C. Correa, C: 1-for-3, R, 2B, BB
- Chad Stevens, 3B: 1-for-4, RBI
- Miguel Palma, 1B: 2-for-4
- Luis Guerrero, 2B: 1-for-4, R
- Joey Loperfido, RF: 1-for-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Justin Williams, DH: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K (WIN)
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-57) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)
Bellozo started for the Woodpeckers and pitched great striking out 7 over 5 scoreless innings. Fayetteville got on the board in the 3rd when a run scored on a wild pitch. Ullola relieved Bellozo and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings while striking out 7. The offense was unable to rally as the Woodpeckers fell 2-1.
Note: Bellozo has a 1.45 ERA in 18.2 innings for the Woodpeckers.
- Drew Gilbert, CF: 2-for-4, SB
- Collin Price, C: 1-for-4, 2B
- Tommy Sacco, 2B: 1-for-3, R, 3B, SB
- Valente Bellozo, RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Peter Solomon - 7:35 CT
CC: Julio Robaina - 7:05 CT
AV: Ryan Gusto - 5:35 CT
FV: TBD - 6:05 CT
