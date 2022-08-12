Astros Crawfish Boil. August 12

The Houston Astros are still on course for a 100+ win season.

More precisely, simple math tells us they should finish up at 103 wins, but Fangraphs.com has them projected waaaay down at 101 victories. That's still first in the American League, in front of the New York Yankees (99), but somehow behind the New York Mets (103) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (108). I can clearly see a future where the Astros face the Yanks in the ALCS and the Dodgers play the Mets in the NLCS. Don’t quote me on that, but I’d put money on it at this point. There’s those four teams, then everyone else.

Anyway, Luis Garcia (8-8, 3.93) takes his turn tonight against the Oakland Athletics. The A’s are counting on Adam Oller (1-5, 7.63) to have a...game. Garcia boasts a career .139/.244/.347 opposing slashline against Oakland. That’s his best opposing BA against any team, but a more middling SLG due to his allowing four homers in 82 plate appearances. He has a career 0.968 WHIP and 10.9 K/9 in these contests. It apparently would behoove Dusty Baker to remove him after the fifth inning, as Garcia has an opposing SLG of .517 in the sixth inning or later. Dusty likes to live dangerously sometimes, so look for the hook after the sixth if all goes well.

Astros News

Speaking of Dusty Baker, he’ll be managing in his second game after taking a week off due to contracting COVID-19.

Framber Valdez’ Quality Start in yesterday’s matinee was his 19th straight.

Astros musings from the Sportsmap. tl;dr: Astros have stumbled out of the break, Baker makes some weird decisions, and Jake Meyers has been struggling.

Michael Brantley is getting a second opinion on his shoulder injury.

A Boston Red Sox POV on Christian Vázquez since his Astros acquisition.

Lance McCullers will make his return to the starting hill in tomorrow’s game.

MLB News

The Athletic explores the new rule which led to more position players pitching.

Padres and Giants fans had a fight on Monday.

Braves pitcher Max Fried was placed on concussion protocol.

Bleed Cubbie Blue discusses the Field of Dreams.

Rodolfo Castro’s embarrassing cell phone incident.

Bonus: Random Astro of the Day

Dave Adlesh

Long Beach, CA native Dave Adlesh was a six-foot, 187 lb. prospect out of St. Anthony HS, also in Long Beach. Prior to the 1963 season, he signed with the Houston Colt .45s as a free agent.

Born on July 15, 1943, Adler, a catcher, split his first professional season between the Single-A Durham Bulls, the Double-A San Antonio Bullets, and the Colt .45s. He appeared in six games for Houston, going 0-for-8 with four strikeouts.

The 1964 campaign would see Adlesh firmly entrenched with the Texas League’s Bullets, where he hit .203 in 140 games, with 14 homers and 54 RBI. In three games for the .45s at the major league level, he was two-for-10 with another five K’s.

In 1965, Adlesh played in 93 games for the Amarillo Sonics, Houston’s new Double-A affiliate, hitting .254 with 19 home runs and 53 RBI. In 15 games for the newly renamed Houston Astros, he went five-for-34 with three RBI.

It was more of the same for Adlesh in 1966, as he continued to hit well in the minors to the tune of a .264 average and 13 long-balls with 44 RBI in 118 games. He did this at Houston’s Triple-A level, while with the Oklahoma City 89ers. In three games for the Astros he was 0-for-6.

The 1967 season would finally see Adlesh at the major league level for the entire season, where he was Houston’s number two catcher behind John Bateman. In 39 games he was 17-for-94 with his first (and only) major league home run and four RBI.

In 40 games for Houston in 1968, Adlesh was 19-for-104 with no home runs and four RBI. On September 28, he would collect three hits for the first time in his career, going three-for-three as the Astros topped the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2. It would be his last major league appearance, although he did play in the minors for the Atlanta Braves and for the California Angels for two more seasons. Adlesh passed away February 15, 2016 after a long fight with cancer.

Everyone still awake? Stay tuned to The Crawfish Boxes all day long for the latest Houston Astros developments. In the meantime, give a shout in the comments. First pitch at Minute Maid Park is at 7:10 tonight.