 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil. Aug 11, 2022

Looks like bye, bye Brantley

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.

Astros News

MLB News

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...