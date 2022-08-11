Astros Prospect Report: August 10th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (49-58) won 14-6 (BOX SCORE)

Whitley started for Sugar Land and allowed 6 runs over 2 innings, with all 6 coming in the first. Jones got the scoring started with a solo HR in the 2nd inning. They picked up 4 more in the 3rd on a Diaz RBI double, Brinson RBI single, Matijevic RBI double and Jones RBI single. The offense took the lead picking up 8 runs in the 4th on a Diaz 3 run HR, Lee grand slam and Costes RBI groundout. After a short rain delay, Donato tossed 4 scoreless innings. McKee and Blanco also had scoreless innings as they closed out the 14-6 win.

Note: Diaz has 12 HR and a .914 OPS in Triple-A.

Forrest Whitley , RHP: 2.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN) Chad Donato , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Colin McKee , RHP: 1.o IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.o IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (48-56) won 3-0 (BOX SCORE)

Murray made his Hooks’ debut and went 3.2 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. Perez put the Hooks on the board with an RBI single in the 5th and then in the 6th inning Whitcomb added an RBI single to make it 2-0. Ruppenthal relieved Murray and tossed 1.1 scoreless innings. Wagner added an insurance run in the 9th with an RBI single. Bravo closed the game out tossing 4 scoreless innings as the Hooks won 3-0.

Note: Perez is hitting .357 in August.

Jayden Murray , RHP: 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jose Bravo, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (45-56) lost 10-9 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville jumped out to a big lead scoring 6 runs in the first on a bases loaded walk to Daniels, Santana 2 run single, a run on a fielder’s choice and a 2 run single from Stevens. Palma added an RBI single in the 3rd. Mejias got the start and allowed 2 runs over 3.2 innings. After Cobos allowed a run, Tokar came in and allowed 5 runs. The Tourists got a run back in the 8th on a Loperfido solo HR. After McDonald allowed 2 runs, the Tourists went into the 9th down 10-8. They picked up a run on a bases loaded walk to Williams but that would be it as they fell 10-9.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .375 in High-A.

Christian Mejias , RHP: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Heitor Tokar , RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Cole McDonald, RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-56)

Game 1 - lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Santos started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs over 3 innings with 4 strikeouts. Cole put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 4th with an RBI double. Garcia tossed 4 scoreless innings in relief but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they dropped game 1, 2-1.

Note: Garcia has a 0.79 ERA in 11.1 IP in Single-A.

Alex Santos , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Ronny Garcia, RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

Game 2 - won 5-0 (BOX SCORE)

Batista got the start for game two and was great tossing 5 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts. Gilbert put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 3rd inning with a 2 run HR, his first in Single-A. Dezenzo later added a 2 run HR in the 5th and Cole added an RBI single in the 6th for insurance. Schroeder and Ford tossed a scoreless inning to close it out.

Note: Cole has 5 SB in 3 games in Single-A.

Edinson Batista , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K (WIN) Jayson Schroeder , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Hunter Brown - 7:35 CT

CC: Tyler Brown - 7:05 CT

AV: Spencer Arrighetti - 5:35 CT

FV: Valente Bellozo - 6:05 CT