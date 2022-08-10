Filed under: Game 112 Thread. August 10, 2022, 7:10 CT. Rangers @ Astros Cy young frontrunner Justin Verlander goes for the series win against Glenn Otto By William Metzger(bilbos) Aug 10, 2022, 6:43pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 112 Thread. August 10, 2022, 7:10 CT. Rangers @ Astros Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports The Astros are officially in first place in the American League. Here are the lineups. More From The Crawfish Boxes Astros Crawfish Boil. Aug 10, 2022 Astros Prospect Report: August 9th Aledmys Diaz Slams Astros to Victory over Rangers, 7-5 Game 111 Thread. August 9, 2022, 7:10 CT. Rangers @ Astros Astros Fans Reacts 2022 Series Preview: Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros Loading comments...
Loading comments...