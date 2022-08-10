 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 112 Thread. August 10, 2022, 7:10 CT. Rangers @ Astros

Cy young frontrunner Justin Verlander goes for the series win against Glenn Otto

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
MLB: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros are officially in first place in the American League.

Here are the lineups.

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...