 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil. Aug 10, 2022

All the Astros and MLB news that’s fit to print

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
MLB: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.

Astros News

Diaz grand slam off Ranger All-Star Perez propels Astros victory SI.com

Houston Astros Release Barreto, Send Dubin on Minor League Rehab Assignment SI.com

Report: Manger Baker Hopes to Return to Houston Astros Before Weekend SI.com

How the Astros have caught up with the Yankees (opinion) SI.com

Did Yankees or Astros win the trade deadline? ESPN.com

MLB News

Pitching duel, incredible defense, then Mariners walk off in 13th MLB.com

Quite a Sho: Ohtani ties Ruth, passes Ichiro in same game MLB.com

The Dodgers are set to fix the one hole in their roster. CBS Sports.com

Atlanta Braves call up top prospect Vaughn Grissom to majors with Orlando Arcia put on IL ESPN.com

Rodolfo Castro loses phone while diving into third in Pirates’ loss NY Post

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...