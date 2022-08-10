Astros Crawfish Boil. Aug 10, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
Diaz grand slam off Ranger All-Star Perez propels Astros victory SI.com
Houston Astros Release Barreto, Send Dubin on Minor League Rehab Assignment SI.com
Report: Manger Baker Hopes to Return to Houston Astros Before Weekend SI.com
How the Astros have caught up with the Yankees (opinion) SI.com
Did Yankees or Astros win the trade deadline? ESPN.com
Loading comments...