Astros Prospect Report: August 9th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (48-58) won 12-11 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first on a Brinson RBI single. Brinson added another RBI single in the 3rd. Despite falling behind, the offense picked up 4 runs in the 4th on a Diaz solo HR and Hensley 3 run HR. Endersby started and allowed 6 runs over 3.2 innings. Dirden picked up his first Triple-A hit in the 5th with an RBI double. He would also add an RBI double in the 7th. After falling behind in the 7th, Brinson connected on a 3 run HR to give Sugar Land the lead. Hensley added an insurance run in the 9th with an RBI single. Paredes allowed a run in the 9th but was able to hold on for the save.

Note: Hensley has 10 BB in 6 games in August.

Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

3.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Zac Rosscup , LHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Jonathan Bermudez , LHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN)

3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN) Nick Hernandez , RHP: 1.o IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.o IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (47-56) lost 8-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the 3rd inning scoring 2 runs on an Adolph RBI single and bases loaded walk to McKenna. Deason got the start and pitched well until the 4th when he allowed 4 runs. The bullpen gave up a few more was Wichita added to their lead. The offense was unable to score again as they fell 9-2.

Note: Adolph has a .882 OPS in Double-A this season.

Cody Deason , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Freylin Garcia , RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Michael Horrell, RHP: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (45-55) won 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

Taveras started for the Tourists and pitched really well tossing 5 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. Daniels put the offense on the board with a 2 run HR in the first inning. The offense added three more in the 5th with a Sandle RBI single and Correa 2 run single. Palma added some insurance with an RBI single in the 8th. Gaither closed it out allowing 2 runs in 4 innings as Asheville won 6-2.

Note: Corona is hitting .303 in High-A.

Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN) Ray Gaither, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (46-55) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Miley started for the Woodpeckers and struck out 7 over 5 innings while allowing 2 runs. The offense picked up 3 in the 4th on a Cole bases loaded walk and McGowan 2 run double. After falling behind 4-3, Molina gave the Woodpeckers the lead with a 2 run HR in the 6th. Whitaker added a solo HR in the 7th inning. Swanson allowed 3 runs in relief but was able to hold on to pick up the win.

Note: Whitaker has 3 HR, 9 RBI in August.

Deylen Miley , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K Nic Swanson, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 K (WIN)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Forrest Whitley - 7:35 CT

CC: Jayden Murray - 7:05 CT

AV: Christian Mejias - 5:35 CT

FV: Alex Santos - 3:30 CT; Game 2 - Edinson Batista