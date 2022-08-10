Astros Prospect Report: August 9th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (48-58) won 12-11 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the first on a Brinson RBI single. Brinson added another RBI single in the 3rd. Despite falling behind, the offense picked up 4 runs in the 4th on a Diaz solo HR and Hensley 3 run HR. Endersby started and allowed 6 runs over 3.2 innings. Dirden picked up his first Triple-A hit in the 5th with an RBI double. He would also add an RBI double in the 7th. After falling behind in the 7th, Brinson connected on a 3 run HR to give Sugar Land the lead. Hensley added an insurance run in the 9th with an RBI single. Paredes allowed a run in the 9th but was able to hold on for the save.
Note: Hensley has 10 BB in 6 games in August.
- David Hensley, 2B: 2-for-3, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB, 3 SB
- Corey Julks, RF: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Lewis Brinson, CF: 3-for-6, R, HR, 5 RBI
- Yainer Diaz, C: 1-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB
- Korey Lee, DH: 1-for-3, 3 R, 2 BB, SB
- Justin Dirden, LF: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI
- Alex De Goti, DH: 0-for-2, 3 R, 3 BB
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- Zac Rosscup, LHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Jonathan Bermudez, LHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Nick Hernandez, RHP: 1.o IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (47-56) lost 8-2 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board in the 3rd inning scoring 2 runs on an Adolph RBI single and bases loaded walk to McKenna. Deason got the start and pitched well until the 4th when he allowed 4 runs. The bullpen gave up a few more was Wichita added to their lead. The offense was unable to score again as they fell 9-2.
Note: Adolph has a .882 OPS in Double-A this season.
- Ross Adolph, 2LF: 2-for-5, RBI
- Quincy Hamilton, CF: 1-for-4, BB
- Will Wagner, 2B: 1-for-4, BB
- Alex McKenna, RF: 0-for-3, RBI, BB
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 2-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, DH: 1-for-2, 2 BB, SB
- Cody Deason, RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Freylin Garcia, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Michael Horrell, RHP: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (45-55) won 6-2 (BOX SCORE)
Taveras started for the Tourists and pitched really well tossing 5 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. Daniels put the offense on the board with a 2 run HR in the first inning. The offense added three more in the 5th with a Sandle RBI single and Correa 2 run single. Palma added some insurance with an RBI single in the 8th. Gaither closed it out allowing 2 runs in 4 innings as Asheville won 6-2.
Note: Corona is hitting .303 in High-A.
- Kenedy Corona, LF: 1-for-3, R, BB, SB
- Michael Sandle, CF: 2-for-4, R, RBI
- J.C. Correa, C: 1-for-4, R, 2 RBI
- Zach Daniels, RF: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
- Chad Stevens, 3B: 0-for-3, BB, SB
- Luis Santana, DH: 0-for-3, BB, SB
- Miguel Palma, 1B: 1-for-4, RBI
- Luis Guerrero, 2B: 1-for-4, R, SB
- Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Ray Gaither, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (46-55) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)
Miley started for the Woodpeckers and struck out 7 over 5 innings while allowing 2 runs. The offense picked up 3 in the 4th on a Cole bases loaded walk and McGowan 2 run double. After falling behind 4-3, Molina gave the Woodpeckers the lead with a 2 run HR in the 6th. Whitaker added a solo HR in the 7th inning. Swanson allowed 3 runs in relief but was able to hold on to pick up the win.
Note: Whitaker has 3 HR, 9 RBI in August.
- Tommy Sacco, 2B: 1-for-4, 2B, BB
- Drew Gilbert, CF: 0-for-4
- Collin Price, DH: 2-for-4, R
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 2-for-4, R
- Tyler Whitaker, RF: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI
- Zach Cole, LF: 0-for-2, RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB
- Garrett McGowan, 1B: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI
- Jose Alvarez, C: 1-for-4, R
- Leosdany Molina, SS: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Deylen Miley, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K
- Nic Swanson, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 K (WIN)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Forrest Whitley - 7:35 CT
CC: Jayden Murray - 7:05 CT
AV: Christian Mejias - 5:35 CT
FV: Alex Santos - 3:30 CT; Game 2 - Edinson Batista
