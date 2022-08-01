 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros acquire Christian Vázquez from Red Sox

Right after trading for Baltimore’s Trey Mancini, the Astros land Boston’s starting catcher.

By Dan Martin
MLB: ALCS-Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros have seemingly decided to make their moves ahead of tomorrow’s trade deadline, as they’ve just completed their second trade of the day, acquiring Christian Vázquez from the Red Sox:

Boston is reportedly receiving two prospects for Vázquez, who is amid one of the most productive seasons of his career. The 31-year-old backstop is a free agent after the season.

A career .262/.311/.389 hitter, Vázquez is slashing .282/.327/.432 in 2022 with 8 home runs in 318 plate appearances, good for a 111 wRC+.

The acquisition of Vázquez indicates Korey Lee will be sent down to Triple-A Sugar Land, where he’ll finish the season barring any injury. Additionally, Jason Castro’s time as an Astro is likely over as a result of this trade.

Coupled with Martín Maldonado, the Astros now have a fairly capable and experienced catching duo, with Vázquez giving the club a competent bat and solid defender in addition to Maldonado’s defensive savvy.

