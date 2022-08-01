Astros acquire Christian Vázquez from Red Sox

The Astros have seemingly decided to make their moves ahead of tomorrow’s trade deadline, as they’ve just completed their second trade of the day, acquiring Christian Vázquez from the Red Sox:

The Houston Astros are finalizing a deal to acquire catcher Christian Vázquez from the Boston Red Sox, sources tell ESPN.



The Red Sox are playing in Houston tonight, so Vázquez presumably will just walk around the stadium to join his new teammates. And the Sox's sale begins. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

Boston is reportedly receiving two prospects for Vázquez, who is amid one of the most productive seasons of his career. The 31-year-old backstop is a free agent after the season.

A career .262/.311/.389 hitter, Vázquez is slashing .282/.327/.432 in 2022 with 8 home runs in 318 plate appearances, good for a 111 wRC+.

The acquisition of Vázquez indicates Korey Lee will be sent down to Triple-A Sugar Land, where he’ll finish the season barring any injury. Additionally, Jason Castro’s time as an Astro is likely over as a result of this trade.

Coupled with Martín Maldonado, the Astros now have a fairly capable and experienced catching duo, with Vázquez giving the club a competent bat and solid defender in addition to Maldonado’s defensive savvy.