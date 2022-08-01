BREAKING NEWS: Astros acquire Trey Mancini from the Orioles; Jose Siri to the Rays

With Yuli Gurriel struggling and Michael Brantley on the IL with no timetable for his return, the Astros were searching for another bat to help strengthen the lineup as they approach another postseason run. In turn, James Click and company have acquired Trey Mancini from the Orioles to do just that.

Orioles are trading Trey Mancini to the Astros. Sources. — Dan Connolly (@danconnolly2016) August 1, 2022

One of baseball’s best stories in recent memory, Mancini’s subsequent recovery and return to the Orioles from Stage 3 colon cancer was nothing short of incredible. Since missing the entirety of the 2020 season, the 30-year-old slugger has produced with a .260/.334/.421 slash line, 31 home runs, and a 108 wRC+.

For the Astros, his bat is a much-welcomed addition to a lineup that has sometimes scuffled. Mancini also adds positional versatility as he has split time this season at first base, left field, and right field. At this time, we’re still awaiting word on the return to Baltimore. We’ll update you accordingly later today.

UPDATE

The trade was actually of the three-team variety, with the Astros trading Jose Siri to the Rays and minor league right-hander Chayce McDermott, who was ranked tenth on FanGraphs top prospect rankings for Houston, heading to Baltimore. In turn, Click also picks up minor league right-hander Jayden Murray.

Three-team trade! Full deal, according to sources.



Houston gets: 1B/OF Trey Manicini and RHP Jayden Murray



Baltimore gets: RHP Seth Johnson and Chayce McDermott



Tampa Bay gets: CF Jose Siri — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

Stay tuned for further analysis.