2022 Series Poll: Boston Red Sox @ Houston Astros

The Red Sox come to town in a situation much reversed from the last time MMP hosted them. Just one season after being just a couple of wins shy of the World Series, Boston is now all the way in the cellar of the AL East and sit a half game back from the Orioles while they try to maintain a .500 record.

It also looks increasingly likely that the Red Sox will be sellers at tomorrow’s trade deadline, which is a far cray from where they expected to be at this point in the season. There’s even a non-zero chance that their catcher Christian Vazquez ends this series in Houston’s dugout. Either way, it looks as though the Astros will probably be facing a much-changed lineup come Wednesday.

The team’s recent performance should lend credence to those rumors. With just 3 wins in ten games since the All Star break, it certainly doesn’t look like the Red Sox are ready to charge into a playoff spot over the final two months of the season. It definitely didn’t help that Boston kicked off the second half of the 2022 season with a very ugly 5-28 loss against the Blue Jays that featured some rather embarrassing defensive miscues.

In theory, this series should be a nice change of pace for the Astros, who have been playing some hard-fought series against serious contenders recently. The same could have been said for the A’s series that blemished Houston’s recent road trip, though, so I’ll refrain from overtly confident predictions here.

Offensive Stats: YTD, Last 7 Days

Pitching Stats: YTD, Last 7 Days

Last 10 Games: 3-7 Record, 3 Series Loss, -35 Run Differential (38 scored, 73 allowed)

W/L Splits: 26-27 at home, 25-25 on the road, 33-43 against teams over .500

Starters

Game 1: Nathan Eovaldi (RHP, 4-3, 4.43 ERA, 80 K’s) vs Luis Garcia (RHP, 8-6, 3.81 ERA, 107 K’s)

Game 2: TBD vs Cristian Javier (RHP, 6-6, 3.26 ERA, 121 K’s)

Game 3: TBD vs Jose Urquidy (RHP, 9-4, 3.86 ERA, 80 K’s)

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Monday, August 1st @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Red Sox - WEEI 93.7, WCCM 1490 AM/103.7 FM / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: ESPN

Game 2: Tuesday, August 2nd @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Red Sox - WEEI 93.7, WCCM 1490 AM/103.7 FM / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Red Sox - NESN / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW

Game 3: Wednesday, August 3rd @ 1:10 pm CDT

Listen: Red Sox - WEEI 93.7, WCCM 1490 AM/103.7 FM / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Red Sox - NESN / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW