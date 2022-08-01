Astros Prospect Report: July 31st

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (42-57) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Valdez put Sugar Land on the board in the first with a 2 run HR. France started and allowed 3 runs over 3 innings of work. Sugar Land got another run in the 3rd on a groundout by Siri. In the 5th, Leon gave Sugar Land a 4-3 with a solo HR to left field. Bielak went 4 innings in relief allowing 2 runs as OKC took a 5-4 lead. Sugar Land loaded the bases in the 9th but were unable to score as they fell 5-4.

Note: Valdez has a .907 OPS in Triple-A.

J.P. France , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Brandon Bielak, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (43-53) won 13-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first inning on an Abreu solo HR. In the 3rd, they got two more solo HRs from Whitcomb and Dirden. The Hooks blew it open in the 4th scoring 5 runs on a Diaz RBI single, Abreu bases loaded walk, Dirden 2 run single and McKenna sac fly. Robaina got the start and allowed 4 runs, 2 earned, over 3.2 innings. The Hooks scored 2 more in the 6th on a Wagner RBI groundout and McKenna RBI single. Abreu added some more insurance in the 7th with a 3 run HR, his 2nd HR of the game. Sprinkle tossed 1.1 scoreless innings and Tamarez closed it out with 4 scoreless innings.

Note: Dirden has a 1.010 OPS this season.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 2 K

3.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 2 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Misael Tamarez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (39-54) lost 10-9 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba started for Asheville and allowed 1 run over 4 innings with 5 strikeouts. Correa got the scoring started in the first with a 2 run HR. In the 3rd, Daniels added a 3 run HR to extend the lead. The offense got 2 more runs in the 4th on a Sandle 2 run single. The bullpen struggled as the IronBirds would come back and take the lead but in the bottom of the 9th, Palma tied things up with an RBI single. In the top of the 10th, the IronBirds scored 2 runs to take a 10-8 lead. The offense got one back but that would be it as they fell 10-9.

Note: Correa is hitting .314 with a .833 OPS this season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Jose Betances , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Ernesto Jaquez , RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Danny Cody , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Cole McDonald, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (41-53) lost 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Barry started for Fayetteville and allowed 3 runs over 4.1 innings. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Whitaker inside the park homerun. After falling behind 3-1, Cerny brought them within a run with an RBI single in the 5th. The Woodpeckers would then find themselves down 4-2 in the 7th but Whitaker came through with a 2 run double to tie it at 4. Gordon tossed 4 innings in relief allowing 1 run and striking out 5. The MudCats scored a run in the top of the 10th as the Woodpeckers would fall 5-4.

Note: Gordon has a 2.25 ERA with Fayetteville this season.

Shea Barry , RHP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 K

4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 K Jayson Schroeder , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Colton Gordon , LHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF