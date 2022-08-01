Astros Crawfish Boil: August 1st, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Yordan Alvarez played the hero last night, walking off the Mariners with a series-winning single in the bottom of the 10th (Astros.com)
- Video highlights here (MLB.com)
- It looks as though the Astros are checking in on Christian Vasquez and Ji-Man Choi as possible trade targets if their first choices fall through (MLB Trade Rumors)
- LMJ is set to make another rehab start for Sugar Land tomorrow night, and this one will actually be at home (KHOU 11)
- It seems as though Yankees talking heads are becoming increasingly frightened at the prospect of facing Houston in the playoffs (Houston Sportsmap)
Around the League
- Trade deadline is tomorrow and here are all the top candidates still available (MLB.com)
- One common theme throughout this year’s trade proposals has been sky-high prices (MLB.com)
- Which might be tacitly connected to the fact that there are two extra playoff spots this season (538 Sports)
- Juan Soto being available is also a big part of that, though he honestly just wishes that the whole thing was over (MLB.com)
- The Mariners made a big splash over the weekend by trading for Luis Castillo, who will debut for them against the Yankees this week (FanGraphs)
- The White Sox’s Tim Anderson was handed a 3-game suspension after making contact with an umpire during an argument (Sports Illustrated)
- It looks as though Jacob deGrom is all set to return to a mound for the Mets as they grapple with the Braves for the NL East (ESPN)
- Reports of the death of Mike Trout’s career due to a back condition may have been premature (MLB Trade Rumors)
