Filed under: Game 84 Thread. July 9, 2022, 3:07 CT. Astros @ A’s By William Metzger(bilbos) Jul 9, 2022, 3:08pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 84 Thread. July 9, 2022, 3:07 CT. Astros @ A’s Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images More From The Crawfish Boxes Valdez Goes Distance, Astros Drop to A’s Martin Maldonado: Slugger Par Excellence? Astros Prospect Report: July 8th Astros take opener vs Athletics in Urquidy’s longest career outing Game 83 Thread. July 8, 2022, 8:40 CT. Astros @ A’s July Trade Deadline: Some Principles for Decision-Making Loading comments...
Loading comments...