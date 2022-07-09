Astros Prospect Report: July 8th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-45) lost 11-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Space Cowboys got on the board in the first inning with a Leon bases loaded walk. Conine started for Sugar Land and allowed 4 runs over 2.2 innings. The Space Cowboys got 2 more runs in the 3rd on a Valdez 2 run double. Unfortunately the bullpen struggled allowing 7 more runs as El Paso would go on to win 11-3.

Note: Valdez is hitting .293 with .945 OPS in Triple-A.

Brett Conine , RHP: 2.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

2.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K Devin Conn , RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Layne Henderson , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Jon Olczak, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (35-44) lost 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board first scoring 2 runs in the 2nd inning on a Diaz sac fly and Brewer RBI single. Melendez started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings while striking out 6. The Hooks took the lead in the 7th on an RBI single from Diaz. Midland rallied though scoring 4 runs in the 8th to take an 8-3 lead. The offense was unable to mount a comeback as the Hooks lost by that score.

Note: Melendez has 84 K in 61 innings this season.

Jaime Melendez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Derek West , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Franny Cobos, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (31-46) lost 11-5 (BOX SCORE)

Correa put Asheville on the board in the first with an RBI double in the first inning. Arrighetti got the start for Asheville and allowed 6 runs, 5 earned over 4.1 innings with 8 strikeouts. In the 5th, Correa added an RBI single for the second run. The Braves added some insurance off the pen making it an 11-2 game. The Tourists got 3 back in the 8th on a Daniels 2 run HR and an Alvarez RBI single but that would be it as the Tourists fell 11-5.

Note: Hamilton has a .918 OPS in High-A.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

4.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 8 K Juan Pablo Lopez , LHP: 2.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 5 K

2.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 5 K Kyle Gruller, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (35-42) won 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

This game was a continuation of the suspended game from Thursday. Ullola started and went 3 scoreless innings before the suspension. Palma put the Woodpeckers on the board with a sac fly in the 3rd. Batista started in the 4th inning and went 5 innings allowing 4 runs, which all came in the 4th. In the bottom of the 7th, the offense rallied for 6 runs on a Hallmark RBI single, Palma RBI single, Whitaker 3 run triple and Rivas RBI single. Schroeder tossed a scoreless 9th to close it out.

Note: Cerny has 27 SB this season.

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Edinson Batista , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 K (WIN) Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Brandon Bielak (2.97 ERA) - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Ernesto Jaquez (6.39 ERA) - 5:00 CT

FV: TBD - 4:05 CT