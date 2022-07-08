Game 83 Thread. July 8, 2022, 8:40 CT. Astros @ A’s

No official Astros lineup was posted at the time of this writing.
More From The Crawfish Boxes
- July Trade Deadline: Some Principles for Decision-Making
- The Astros will soon need to decide if Yuli Gurriel is their best option at first base
- Astros Prospect Report: July 7th
- 2022 Series Poll: Houston Astros @ Oakland Athletics
- Yordan, Altuve, and Verlander propel Astros over Royals for series win
- Astros Statistical Update at the Midway Point of the Season. Who’s Giving a Little Extra?
Loading comments...