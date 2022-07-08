 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 83 Thread. July 8, 2022, 8:40 CT. Astros @ A’s

Jose Urquidy gets the assignment in game 1 against the weak-hitting Oakland A’s

By William Metzger(bilbos)
Kansas City Royals v Houston Astros Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

No official Astros lineup was posted at the time of this writing.

