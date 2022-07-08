Astros Prospect Report: July 7th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-44) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

Solomon started for Sugar Land and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 6 innings with 4 strikeouts. Valdez put the Space Cowboys on the board with an RBI single in the 5th. In the 6th, they scored 2 more runs on RBI doubles from Brinson and Siri. Donato relieved Solomon and allowed 1 run over 3 innings. The game would go to extra innings and in the bottom of the 10th, Siri walked it off with a 3 run shot for the 6-3 win.

Note: Siri has a 1.349 OPS in Triple-A.

Peter Solomon , RHP: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Chad Donato , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (35-43) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board first in the 4th inning on a Whitcomb solo HR. Deason started for the Hooks and allowed 3 runs over 4.1 innings. Chaidez pitched in relief and allowed 2 runs over 3.2 innings with 4 strikeouts. The Hooks entered the 9th down 5-1 but rallied for 4 runs on an Abreu bases loaded walk, Berryhill 2 run single and Dirden RBI single to tie it. The game went to extras and Midland scored 2 runs in the top of the 10th. The Hooks got one back in the bottom of the 10th on an Arias RBI single but that was it as the Hooks fell 7-6.

Note: Berryhill has 49 RBI this season.

Cody Deason , RHP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

4.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Chandler Casey, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (31-45) lost 6-0 (BOX SCORE)

McDonald started for the Tourists and allowed 3 runs over 1.2 innings. He was relieved by Coats who tossed 3 scoreless innings in relief. McDermott was next in and he allowed 3 runs over 3.1 innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense was quiet on the night picking up 4 hits, all singles, as they were shutout in the 6-0 loss.

Note: Coats has 51 K in 37.1 innings this season.

Cole McDonald , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K Jacob Coats , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Chayce McDermott, RHP: 3.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (34-42) SUSPENDED

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Spencer Arrighetti (5.09 ERA) - 6:00 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT