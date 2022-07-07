Astros Crawfish Boil: July 7th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- The Royals teed off on Cristian Javier last night as the Astros’ 8-game win streak came to a close (Astros.com)
- Which continues the unfortunate trend of ineffective starting pitching that the Astros have been seeing lately (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- You can watch the highlights from last night’s game here (MLB Video)
- It sounds like facing the Astros in October is what keeps Hal Steinbrenner up at night (New York Post)
- The Astros Foundation is set to visit Uvalde as the community struggles to recover from the tragedy that happened there (KHOU 11)
Around the League
- Aaron Judge mashed his 30th first-half homer of the season, setting him up for some history (MLB.com)
- Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani made some history of his own by pitching his 4th consecutive start without giving up an earned run (ESPN)
- The ASG Finals are in full swing, and you can check the totals and how to vote here (MLB.com)
- The Oakland A’s season just went from bad to worse as Frankie Montas, their biggest remaining trade piece, had to get an injection in his arm (ESPN)
- It looks as though Eduardo Rodriguez is ghosting the Tigers (Sports Illustrated)
