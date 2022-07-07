Astros Prospect Report: July 6th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (36-44) won 9-5 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for Sugar Land and had another good touring going 5 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned, and striking out 5. Sugar Land got on the board in the 3rd scoring 5 runs on a Hensley RBI double, Julks 2 run double, Valdez RBI single and Brinson RBI triple. Brinson connected on a grand slam in the 5th to extend the lead. The pen gave up a couple runs but Hernandez was able to hold on to seal the win.

Note: Brown has a 2.38 ERA with 97 K in 72 innings this season.

Hunter Brown , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (WIN) Parker Mushinski , LHP: 0.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Nick Hernandez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (35-42) lost 8-6 (BOX SCORE)

Endersby started for the Hooks and allowed 6 runs over 4.1 innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 4th on a McKenna RBI triple and Salazar RBI single. In the 5th they got a Whitcomb RBI double for another run. Abreu connected on a 2 run HR in the 6th to make it 6-5. Midland picked up a couple runs in the 8th for insurance. The Hooks got one back in the 9th on a Dirden solo HR but that would be it as the Hooks fell 8-6.

Note: Dirden has a .921 OPS this season.

Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

4.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Jojanse Torres , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Freylin Garcia , RHP: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Derek West, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (31-44) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Tokar started and allowed 2 runs over 2 innings of work. He was relieved by Peck who tossed 3 scoreless innings. Gomez was also good in relief tossing 3 scoreless innings. The game went to the 9th with Asheville trailing 2-0 but they tied it up on a Gonzalez 2 run single. In the 10th, the Tourists scored 3 runs on an Alvarez single and a Hamilton 2 run double. Unfortunately the Braves scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 10th for the walk-off win.

Note: Gonzalez has a .964 OPS in July.

Heitor Tokar , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Hunter Peck , LHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Cesar Gomez , RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Danny Cody, RHP: 1.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (34-42) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Salgado started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned over 4 innings. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 3rd on an RBI triple from Loperfido and another run scoring on an error. The game stayed tied at 2 until the 8th when Palma gave the Woodpeckers the lead with an RBI single. Mejias closed it out tossing 5 scoreless innings as Fayetteville won 3-2.

Note: Mejias has a 2.45 ERA this season.

Bryant Salgado , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Christian Mejias, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Peter Solomon (5.68 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Cole McDonald (7.75 ERA) - 6:00 CT

FV: Miguel Ullola (3.19 ERA) - 6:05 CT