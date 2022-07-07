 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: July 6th

See how the prospects performed last night

By Jimmy Price
/ new
MLB: MAR 27 Spring Training - Astros at Marlins
JUPITER, FL - MARCH 27: Houston Astros outfielder Lewis Brinson jogs back to the dugout during an MLB spring training game between the Houston Astros and the Miami Marlins at the Roger Dean Stadium on March 27, 2022 in Jupiter, Florida.
Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (36-44) won 9-5 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for Sugar Land and had another good touring going 5 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned, and striking out 5. Sugar Land got on the board in the 3rd scoring 5 runs on a Hensley RBI double, Julks 2 run double, Valdez RBI single and Brinson RBI triple. Brinson connected on a grand slam in the 5th to extend the lead. The pen gave up a couple runs but Hernandez was able to hold on to seal the win.

Note: Brown has a 2.38 ERA with 97 K in 72 innings this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (35-42) lost 8-6 (BOX SCORE)

Endersby started for the Hooks and allowed 6 runs over 4.1 innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 4th on a McKenna RBI triple and Salazar RBI single. In the 5th they got a Whitcomb RBI double for another run. Abreu connected on a 2 run HR in the 6th to make it 6-5. Midland picked up a couple runs in the 8th for insurance. The Hooks got one back in the 9th on a Dirden solo HR but that would be it as the Hooks fell 8-6.

Note: Dirden has a .921 OPS this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (31-44) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Tokar started and allowed 2 runs over 2 innings of work. He was relieved by Peck who tossed 3 scoreless innings. Gomez was also good in relief tossing 3 scoreless innings. The game went to the 9th with Asheville trailing 2-0 but they tied it up on a Gonzalez 2 run single. In the 10th, the Tourists scored 3 runs on an Alvarez single and a Hamilton 2 run double. Unfortunately the Braves scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 10th for the walk-off win.

Note: Gonzalez has a .964 OPS in July.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (34-42) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Salgado started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned over 4 innings. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 3rd on an RBI triple from Loperfido and another run scoring on an error. The game stayed tied at 2 until the 8th when Palma gave the Woodpeckers the lead with an RBI single. Mejias closed it out tossing 5 scoreless innings as Fayetteville won 3-2.

Note: Mejias has a 2.45 ERA this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Peter Solomon (5.68 ERA) - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:35 CT

AV: Cole McDonald (7.75 ERA) - 6:00 CT

FV: Miguel Ullola (3.19 ERA) - 6:05 CT

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...