Astros Prospect Report: July 6th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (36-44) won 9-5 (BOX SCORE)
Brown started for Sugar Land and had another good touring going 5 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned, and striking out 5. Sugar Land got on the board in the 3rd scoring 5 runs on a Hensley RBI double, Julks 2 run double, Valdez RBI single and Brinson RBI triple. Brinson connected on a grand slam in the 5th to extend the lead. The pen gave up a couple runs but Hernandez was able to hold on to seal the win.
Note: Brown has a 2.38 ERA with 97 K in 72 innings this season.
- David Hensley, SS: 1-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Corey Julks, 3B: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- Jose Siri, CF: 1-for-4, R, 3B, BB
- Enmanuel Valdez, 2B: 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB
- Lewis Brinson, DH: 2-for-4, R, 3B, HR, 5 RBI
- Pedro Leon, RF: 0-for-3, BB, SB
- Yainer Diaz, C: 1-for-4, R
- Marty Costes, LF: 2-for-3, R, 2B
- Hunter Brown, RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 0.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Nick Hernandez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (35-42) lost 8-6 (BOX SCORE)
Endersby started for the Hooks and allowed 6 runs over 4.1 innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 4th on a McKenna RBI triple and Salazar RBI single. In the 5th they got a Whitcomb RBI double for another run. Abreu connected on a 2 run HR in the 6th to make it 6-5. Midland picked up a couple runs in the 8th for insurance. The Hooks got one back in the 9th on a Dirden solo HR but that would be it as the Hooks fell 8-6.
Note: Dirden has a .921 OPS this season.
- Wilyer Abreu, LF: 1-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Justin Dirden, RF: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, 2B: 3-for-5, 2B, RBI
- Will Wagner, 3B: 1-for-3, R
- Alex McKenna, CF: 1-for-4, R, 3B, RBI
- Cesar Salazar, C: 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB, SB
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 1-for-3, BB
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- Jojanse Torres, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- Freylin Garcia, RHP: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Derek West, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (31-44) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)
Tokar started and allowed 2 runs over 2 innings of work. He was relieved by Peck who tossed 3 scoreless innings. Gomez was also good in relief tossing 3 scoreless innings. The game went to the 9th with Asheville trailing 2-0 but they tied it up on a Gonzalez 2 run single. In the 10th, the Tourists scored 3 runs on an Alvarez single and a Hamilton 2 run double. Unfortunately the Braves scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 10th for the walk-off win.
Note: Gonzalez has a .964 OPS in July.
- Quincy Hamilton, CF: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, SB
- Luis Santana, 3B: 1-for-5, R
- Zach Daniels, DH: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Cristian Gonzalez, SS: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, BB
- C.J. Stubbs, 1B: 0-for-4, R, SB
- Deury Carrasco, SS: 1-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Jose Alvarez, C: 1-for-4, R, RBI, SB
- Heitor Tokar, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Hunter Peck, LHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Danny Cody, RHP: 1.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (34-42) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)
Salgado started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned over 4 innings. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 3rd on an RBI triple from Loperfido and another run scoring on an error. The game stayed tied at 2 until the 8th when Palma gave the Woodpeckers the lead with an RBI single. Mejias closed it out tossing 5 scoreless innings as Fayetteville won 3-2.
Note: Mejias has a 2.45 ERA this season.
- Logan Cerny, CF: 1-for-2, 2 R, BB, 2 SB
- Joey Loperfido, 2B: 1-for-3, R, 3B, RBIB
- Miguel Palma, 1B: 1-for-4, RBI
- Bryant Salgado, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Christian Mejias, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: Peter Solomon (5.68 ERA) - 7:05 CT
CC: TBD - 6:35 CT
AV: Cole McDonald (7.75 ERA) - 6:00 CT
FV: Miguel Ullola (3.19 ERA) - 6:05 CT
