Astros Prospect Report: July 4th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (35-44) lost 11-7 (BOX SCORE)

Whitley made his first start for the Space Cowboys and struggled a bit allowing 6 runs over 2.2 innings with 4 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Siri 2 run triple and Jones RBI single. El Paso responded with 4 more runs to extend their lead. The Space Cowboys got 3 more in the 6th with a run scoring on a wild pitch and a Hensley 2 run single. A Barreto RBI single in the 8th would inch Sugar Land closer. France pitched the final 5 innings allowing 1 run and striking out 5 but the offense was unable to complete the comeback as the Space Cowboys fell 11-7.

Note: Hensley is hitting .300 in 71 games this season.

Forrest Whitley , RHP: 2.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

2.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Devin Conn , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K J.P. France, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (35-41) lost 8-1 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for the Hooks and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings of work. He was relieved by Bravo who allowed 5 runs, 4 earned in 3.2 innings. The offense only scored one run on the night and that came in the 3rd on a Berryhill sac fly. The offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Hooks fell 8-1.

Note: Tamarez has 70 K in 63 innings this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Jose Bravo , RHP: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

3.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Freylin Garcia, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (31-43) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Taveras started for the Tourists and tossed 4 scoreless innings. The Tourists lone run on the night came on a fielder’s choice in the 5th inning. Brown pitched the final 4 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. The offense was unable to score again as the Tourists fell 2-1.

Note: Santana is hitting .291 this season.

Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Aaron Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-42) lost 9-3 (BOX SCORE)

Santos started for the Woodpeckers and went 6 innings allowing 4 runs with 7 strikeouts. Hallmark put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 5th with an RBI single. The pen allowed 5 more runs as the Wood Ducks took a 9-1 lead. The Woodpeckers got 2 runs in the 9th on Whitaker RBI triple and Rivas RBI single but that would be it as the they fell 9-3.

Note: Santos has 68 K in 56.1 innings this season.

Alex Santos , RHP: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

6.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 K Fabricio Reina , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Palmer Wenzel, RHP: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF