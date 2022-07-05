Astros Prospect Report: July 4th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (35-44) lost 11-7 (BOX SCORE)
Whitley made his first start for the Space Cowboys and struggled a bit allowing 6 runs over 2.2 innings with 4 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Siri 2 run triple and Jones RBI single. El Paso responded with 4 more runs to extend their lead. The Space Cowboys got 3 more in the 6th with a run scoring on a wild pitch and a Hensley 2 run single. A Barreto RBI single in the 8th would inch Sugar Land closer. France pitched the final 5 innings allowing 1 run and striking out 5 but the offense was unable to complete the comeback as the Space Cowboys fell 11-7.
Note: Hensley is hitting .300 in 71 games this season.
- David Hensley, DH: 1-for-4, 2 RBI, BB
- Corey Julks, LF: 1-for-5, R
- Jose Siri, CF: 1-for-4, R, 3B, 2 RBI, BB
- Taylor Jones, 3B: 1-for-5, RBI
- Lewis Brinson, RF: 3-for-5, R, 2B
- Yainer Diaz, 1B: 0-for-3, R
- Alex De Goti, SS: 1-for-4, 2B
- Franklin Barreto, 2B: 1-for-2, R, RBI, 2 BB
- Scott Manea, C: 1-for-3, 2 R, BB
- Forrest Whitley, RHP: 2.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Devin Conn, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- J.P. France, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (35-41) lost 8-1 (BOX SCORE)
Tamarez started for the Hooks and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings of work. He was relieved by Bravo who allowed 5 runs, 4 earned in 3.2 innings. The offense only scored one run on the night and that came in the 3rd on a Berryhill sac fly. The offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Hooks fell 8-1.
Note: Tamarez has 70 K in 63 innings this season.
- Wilyer Abreu, CF: 2-for-4, 2B
- Luke Berryhill, DH: 0-for-3, RBI
- Jordan Brewer, 1B: 2-for-3, R, 2B
- Misael Tamarez, RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Jose Bravo, RHP: 3.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Freylin Garcia, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (31-43) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)
Taveras started for the Tourists and tossed 4 scoreless innings. The Tourists lone run on the night came on a fielder’s choice in the 5th inning. Brown pitched the final 4 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. The offense was unable to score again as the Tourists fell 2-1.
Note: Santana is hitting .291 this season.
- Luis Santana, 1B: 1-for-3, BB
- Zach Daniels, DH: 0-for-4, R, SB
- Deury Carrasco, SS: 1-for-3
- Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- Aaron Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-42) lost 9-3 (BOX SCORE)
Santos started for the Woodpeckers and went 6 innings allowing 4 runs with 7 strikeouts. Hallmark put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 5th with an RBI single. The pen allowed 5 more runs as the Wood Ducks took a 9-1 lead. The Woodpeckers got 2 runs in the 9th on Whitaker RBI triple and Rivas RBI single but that would be it as the they fell 9-3.
Note: Santos has 68 K in 56.1 innings this season.
- Joey Loperfido, 1B: 1-for-3, 2 SB
- Logan Cerny, RF: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Tyler Whitaker, 3B: 1-for-3, 2 R, 3B, RBI, BB, SB
- Yeuris Ramirez, 2B: 0-for-2, 2 BB, SB
- Rainier Rivas, DH: 1-for-4, RBI
- Jaxon Hallmark, LF: 1-for-3, RBI, BB, SB
- Alex Santos, RHP: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
- Fabricio Reina, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Palmer Wenzel, RHP: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: OFF
CC: OFF
AV: OFF
FV: OFF
