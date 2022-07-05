 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Astros Prospect Report: July 4th

See how the prospects performed last night

By Jimmy Price
Houston Astros Photo Day
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 16: J.P. France #78 of the Houston Astros poses for photo during Photo Day at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on March 16, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (35-44) lost 11-7 (BOX SCORE)

Whitley made his first start for the Space Cowboys and struggled a bit allowing 6 runs over 2.2 innings with 4 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 3rd on a Siri 2 run triple and Jones RBI single. El Paso responded with 4 more runs to extend their lead. The Space Cowboys got 3 more in the 6th with a run scoring on a wild pitch and a Hensley 2 run single. A Barreto RBI single in the 8th would inch Sugar Land closer. France pitched the final 5 innings allowing 1 run and striking out 5 but the offense was unable to complete the comeback as the Space Cowboys fell 11-7.

Note: Hensley is hitting .300 in 71 games this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (35-41) lost 8-1 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for the Hooks and allowed 3 runs over 5 innings of work. He was relieved by Bravo who allowed 5 runs, 4 earned in 3.2 innings. The offense only scored one run on the night and that came in the 3rd on a Berryhill sac fly. The offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Hooks fell 8-1.

Note: Tamarez has 70 K in 63 innings this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (31-43) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Taveras started for the Tourists and tossed 4 scoreless innings. The Tourists lone run on the night came on a fielder’s choice in the 5th inning. Brown pitched the final 4 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. The offense was unable to score again as the Tourists fell 2-1.

Note: Santana is hitting .291 this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-42) lost 9-3 (BOX SCORE)

Santos started for the Woodpeckers and went 6 innings allowing 4 runs with 7 strikeouts. Hallmark put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 5th with an RBI single. The pen allowed 5 more runs as the Wood Ducks took a 9-1 lead. The Woodpeckers got 2 runs in the 9th on Whitaker RBI triple and Rivas RBI single but that would be it as the they fell 9-3.

Note: Santos has 68 K in 56.1 innings this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF

