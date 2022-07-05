Astros Crawfish Boil: July 5th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- The Astros capped off a 5-tun comeback with a walk off homer from Yordan Alvarez’s bat yesterday, and now everyone loves the USA (Astros.com)
- Patriotic highlights here for those who love freedom (MLB Video)
- The game didn’t start quite as well, though, with Jake Odorizzi shaking off some rust on the mound (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- Yesterday’s game saw the second straight walk off win for Houston, a feat the team hadn’t accomplished since the heady days of June, 2007 (Twitter - Mark Berman)
- Can the Astros run down the Yankees for best record and top spot in the MLB power rankings? (USA Today)
Around the League
- Byron Buxton and the Twins grabbed a little bit of history with this unusual triple play in yesterday’s game (MLB.com)
- Seiya Suzuki is generating excitement for the Cubs, and this inside-the-park homer on the day of his return from the IL demonstrates why (MLB.com)
- Juan Soto’s status was a little unclear after a recent calf injury, but he looks good to go (Bleacher Report)
- David Price might be ready to hang up his cleats after his contract ends this season (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Here’s a player each team should acquire or shop as the trade deadline begins to loom (ESPN+, $$$)
