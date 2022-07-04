Happy 4th of July from TCB! (and series poll)

The 4th of July is a holiday long steeped in tradition in our country. That tradition can range from solemn to raucous depending on each family and individual, but what it represents is the reflection on the ideals that bind us as a country. And throughout the last century and more, the sounds of baseball have provided a soundtrack to that celebration.

There’s something different about listening to a game while pulling out the grill on a sun-splashed 4th of July. Though the sound may be streaming off of a smart phone rather than your local radio these days, the feeling remains the same now as it did back when baseball was first transmitted over the airwaves.

So when I’m standing over a grill later today, sipping an adult beverage while contemplating the secrets of the universe, I’ll be accompanied by the dulcet tones of the Astros’ broadcast crew. I’ll also be thinking of my fellow Houston fans who are gathered to celebrate, and listening to the game along with me, riding the same highs and lows. Being a fan means never truly being alone during a game.

Today I’m grateful for all the privileges afforded to me by this country, but I am also grateful for the connection this team provides to a fanbase that is just the right size for me. I hope each and every one of you feel the same today, and wish all of you a very happy 4th of July!

Oh, and there is a game later today as the Astros open a 4 game set against the Royals, so here’s the series poll and some info on what you can expect this week:

Poll Who wins this series? Astros Sweep 4-0

Astros Win 3-1

Series Split 2-2

Royals Win 3-1

Royals Sweep 4-0 vote view results 17% Astros Sweep 4-0 (15 votes)

77% Astros Win 3-1 (67 votes)

3% Series Split 2-2 (3 votes)

0% Royals Win 3-1 (0 votes)

1% Royals Sweep 4-0 (1 vote) 86 votes total Vote Now

Starters

Game 1: Jonathan Heasley (RHP, 1-4, 5.20 ERA, 35 K’s) vs Jake Odorizzi (RHP, 3-2, 3.13 ERA, 21 K’s)

Game 2: Zack Greinke (RHP, 2-4, 4.38 ERA, 32 K’s) vs Luis Garcia (RHP, 6-5, 3.54 ERA, 80 K’s)

Game 3: Brad Keller (RHP, 3-9, 4.24 ERA, 56 K’s) vs Cristian Javier (RHP, 6-3, 2.58 ERA, 95 K’s)

Game 4: Kris Bubic (LHP, 1-5, 7.06 ERA, 37 K’s) vs Justin Verlander (RHP, 10-3, 2.03 ERA, 90 K’s)

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Monday, July 4th @ 3:10 pm CDT

Listen: Royals - KCSP 610 / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Royals - Bally Sports Kansas City / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Game 2: Tuesday, July 5th @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Royals - KCSP 610 / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Royals - Bally Sports Kansas City / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW

Game 3: Wednesday, July 6th @ 7:10 pm CDT

Listen: Royals - KCSP 610 / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Royals - Bally Sports Kansas City / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW

Game 4: Thursday, July 7th @ 1:10 pm CDT

Listen: Royals - KCSP 610 / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Royals - Bally Sports Kansas City / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / MLB Network (out-of-market only)