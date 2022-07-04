Astros Crawfish Boil: July 4th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- The narrative of a dark horse Angels team has officially been put to bed after the Astros capped a weekend sweep with 20 strikeouts and a walk off homer (Astros.com)
- Those 20 K’s in a 9-inning game tied a record that the Astros are, unfortunately, very familiar with (The Athletic, $$$)
- Martin Maldonado played hero all weekend as well, including this sneaky tagout on a sleeping Taylor Ward (Astros.com)
- Highlights of yesterday’s game are available here (MLB Video)
- For those who may have missed it over the weekend, the Astros have called up Korey Lee to back up Maldonado (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- The Dodgers were having fun until the 9th yesterday, when the Padres decided to come all the way back (MLB.com)
- LA did get a two-year extension for Austin Barnes though, so at least they had that to console them (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Yankees also notched a loss yesterday, after a rare (for them) 9th-inning rally that actually fell short (MLB.com)
- Jacob deGrom made a rehab start yesterday, humiliating more than a few AAA players (MLB.com)
- Speaking of, word on the street is that the Braves might make a play for deGrom in the offseason (Sporting News)
