Astros Prospect Report: July 3rd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (35-43) won 14-11 (BOX SCORE)
The Space Cowboys got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 4 runs on a De Goti RBI single and Diaz 3 run HR. Siri added a solo HR in the 3rd. Bielak started for Sugar Land and went 2.2 scoreless innings. The Space Cowboys blew it open in the 5th scoring 6 runs on a Valdez RBI double, Manea 2 run double, Hensley RBI single and Julks 2 run HR. Henderson made his Triple-A debut and tossed 1.1 scoreless innings. The offense picked up 3 more runs in the 7th on a Diaz solo HR and Hensley 2 run HR. Conine relieved Henderson and really struggled allowing 10 runs, 9 earned in 2.1 innings of work.
Note: Diaz has 13 HR, 61 RBI in 68 games this season.
- David Hensley, 1B: 3-for-6, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI
- Corey Julks, RF: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- Jose Siri, CF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI, BB
- Taylor Jones, 3B: 1-for-5, R, 2B
- Enmanuel Valdez, LF: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 0-for-0, 2 R, BB, SB
- Alex De Goti, SS: 1-for-4, R, RBI, BB
- Yainer Diaz, C: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI
- Scott Manea, DH: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- Brandon Bielak, RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Layne Henderson, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Brett Conine, RHP: 2.1 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 2 K
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Nick Hernandez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (35-40) lost 12-0 (BOX SCORE)
Robin started for the Hooks and pitched well allowing 1 unearned run over 5 innings while striking out 6. The bullpen really struggled allowing 11 runs. The offense was quiet this game picking up just 4 hits, all singles, as the Hooks fell 12-0.
Note: Robaina has struck out 12 over last 10 innings with no earned runs.
- Justin Dirden, CF: 1-for-3, SB
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-4
- Alex McKenna, RF: 1-for-2, 2 BB
- Grae Kessinger, DH: 1-for-3, BB
- Julio Robaina, LHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Chandler Casey, RHP: 1.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Jojanse Torres, RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Bryan Arias, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (31-42) lost 9-5 (BOX SCORE)
Corona started out the game with a leadoff HR for Asheville. Stubbs followed with a solo HR in the 2nd inning. Gusto started but then ran into some trouble allowing 4 runs over 4 innings. He was relieved by Jaquez who struggled allowing 4 runs in 2.2 innings. The offense picked up a few more runs on a Barber RBI single, Stubbs sac fly and run scoring on a wild pitch but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit as Asheville fell 9-5.
Note: Corona is hitting .386 in High-A.
- Kenedy Corona, LF: 2-for-5, R, HR, RBI
- Marty Costes, RF: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2B, BB
- Luis Santana, 3B: 2-for-4
- Colin Barber, DH: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
- C.J. Stubbs, 1B: 1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Luis Guerrero, 2B: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Deury Carrasco, SS: 1-for-3, BB
- Ryan Gusto, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Ernesto Jaquez, RHP: 2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Jacob Coats, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Kyle Gruller, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-41) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
Molina put the Woodpeckers on the board in the first inning with a 2 run HR. Cerny added a sac fly in the 5th to make it 3-0. Calderon got the start and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 5 innings. The Mudcats picked up a run off of Ford and the game would go to extra innings. In the bottom of the 10th, the Mudcats walked it off with a run scoring single to win 4-3.
Note: Calderon has 67 K in 60.1 innings this season.
- Yeuris Ramirez, 2B: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Leosdany Molina, DH: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
- Logan Cerny, CF: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
- Rainier Rivas, LF: 1-for-4, 2B
- Carlos Calderon, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- Kasey Ford, RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: Forrest Whitley (-.— ERA) - 6:05 CT
CC: TBD - 6:05 CT
AV: TBD - 6:00 CT
FV: TBD - 5:05 CT
