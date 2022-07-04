Astros Prospect Report: July 3rd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (35-43) won 14-11 (BOX SCORE)

The Space Cowboys got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 4 runs on a De Goti RBI single and Diaz 3 run HR. Siri added a solo HR in the 3rd. Bielak started for Sugar Land and went 2.2 scoreless innings. The Space Cowboys blew it open in the 5th scoring 6 runs on a Valdez RBI double, Manea 2 run double, Hensley RBI single and Julks 2 run HR. Henderson made his Triple-A debut and tossed 1.1 scoreless innings. The offense picked up 3 more runs in the 7th on a Diaz solo HR and Hensley 2 run HR. Conine relieved Henderson and really struggled allowing 10 runs, 9 earned in 2.1 innings of work.

Note: Diaz has 13 HR, 61 RBI in 68 games this season.

Brandon Bielak , RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Layne Henderson , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Brett Conine , RHP: 2.1 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 2 K

2.1 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 2 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (35-40) lost 12-0 (BOX SCORE)

Robin started for the Hooks and pitched well allowing 1 unearned run over 5 innings while striking out 6. The bullpen really struggled allowing 11 runs. The offense was quiet this game picking up just 4 hits, all singles, as the Hooks fell 12-0.

Note: Robaina has struck out 12 over last 10 innings with no earned runs.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Chandler Casey , RHP: 1.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Jojanse Torres , RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Bryan Arias, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (31-42) lost 9-5 (BOX SCORE)

Corona started out the game with a leadoff HR for Asheville. Stubbs followed with a solo HR in the 2nd inning. Gusto started but then ran into some trouble allowing 4 runs over 4 innings. He was relieved by Jaquez who struggled allowing 4 runs in 2.2 innings. The offense picked up a few more runs on a Barber RBI single, Stubbs sac fly and run scoring on a wild pitch but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit as Asheville fell 9-5.

Note: Corona is hitting .386 in High-A.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Ernesto Jaquez , RHP: 2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

2.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Jacob Coats , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Kyle Gruller, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-41) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Molina put the Woodpeckers on the board in the first inning with a 2 run HR. Cerny added a sac fly in the 5th to make it 3-0. Calderon got the start and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 5 innings. The Mudcats picked up a run off of Ford and the game would go to extra innings. In the bottom of the 10th, the Mudcats walked it off with a run scoring single to win 4-3.

Note: Calderon has 67 K in 60.1 innings this season.

Carlos Calderon , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Kasey Ford , RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

