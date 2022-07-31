ALWAYS YORDAN! Astros win final series against Mariners with Álvarez’s walk-off hit

In a low-scoring one that went 10 innings, Yordan Álvarez had the final word for the Astros, who beat the Mariners 3-2 to win the final regular-season game against each other. While Álvarez provided the big hit, Jake Odorizzi was at his best and worked seven scoreless innings to hold Seattle’s hitters for the biggest part of the game.

Odorizzi was in total control throughout his entire outing. He allowed two singles, walked two hitters, and struck out eight. He didn’t get a decision, but played a key role on the result.

Odo had 15 swings and misses to tie his personal-best as an Astro – the other time he caused 15 whiffs was on July 10, when he threw seven scoreless innings as well with seven punchouts against the Athletics. This time, Odorizzi’s fastball averaged 92.7 miles per hour, 0.6 above his 2022 average (92.1).

Fantastic performance by Jake Odorizzi!



IP: 7

ER: 0

H: 2

BB: 2

SO: 8



Here are his 8 strikeouts.pic.twitter.com/EYkv5xDf7y — Apollo Media (@ApolloHOU) July 31, 2022

Offensively, the game started with Mariners’ starter George Kirby plunking José Altuve with a 95-mph fastball. Right after that, Yuli Gurriel singled to get Altuve to third base, and then, magic happened. The Astros pulled off a double steal, with Altuve swiping home plate to crack the scoreboard 1-0. Seconds later, Kyle Tucker brought Gurriel home with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

You come for the throne, you best not miss. pic.twitter.com/b73B8BPOgI — Houston Astros (@astros) July 31, 2022

The Astros didn’t do much more beyond the first inning. In fact, Houston got zero hits across 14 at-bats from hitters six to nine including replacements.

After Odorizzi’s performance was over, Ryne Stanek allowed a game-tying, two-run home run to Jesse Winker in the eighth. Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth and Erik Swanson did the same to take us to extras. Then, Héctor Neris was great in the 10th inning, punching out two hitters and serving the table for Yordan’s big hit.

With Mauricio Dubón running on second, the Mariners walked José Altuve intentionally and retired Gurriel on a lineout. After one pitch from reliever Brennan Bernardino, Álvarez knocked his third career walk-off hit with an opposite-field single.

As an additional info, Gurriel recorded his 30th double of the season and is on pace for 47. So far, only five Astros players have reached that mark in a campaign: Altuve, Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell, Alex Bregman, and Lance Berkman. Besides, Yordan’s 10th-inning RBI was his 70th of 2022.

Now, the Astros get ready to host the Red Sox for a three-game series at Minute Maid Park. On Monday, Luis García will face Nathan Eovaldi to open the series.

VIDEOS AND BOX SCORE HERE.