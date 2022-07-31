Mariners Top Astros on Saturday Night

Seattle defeated Houston, 5-4 at Minute Maid Park on Saturday.

With 37,385 in attendance at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, the Seattle Mariners got off to an early lead and scored an eventual comeback victory against the Astros. Box Score

The Mariners got to Framber Valdez early, clocking in with three first-inning runs to set the tone. Eugenio Suarez started things off with an RBI-single, followed by a J.P. Crawford RBI-fielder’s choice and another RBI-single from Adam Frazier.

Despite his early struggle, Valdez turned it around nicely. He lasted seven innings, striking out as many Mariners. He got 65-of-106 pitches over the plate, walking one and surrendering just the three runs on five hits and one walk.

Houston began chipping into Seattle’s lead in the fifth inning on Aledmys Diaz’ ninth homer of the season.

BREAKING NEWS

The Flexen no-hit bid has been blown up by Aledmys Diaz

#Astros on the board, its 3-1 @Mariners pic.twitter.com/Cuxdk48WdN — AT&T SportsNet™ | SW (@ATTSportsNetSW) July 31, 2022

The shot ruined Chris Flexen’s no-hit attempt. The ball was hit at 107.5 off the bat and traveled 361 feet. In the sixth, Diaz added an RBI-single to get the Astros within a run, at 3-2. Jose Altuve tied the score in the seventh with his 19th double of the season.

Now we got ourselves a fiesta. pic.twitter.com/8vrqwUD4sT — Houston Astros (@astros) July 31, 2022

Yuli Gurriel gave the Astros the lead one batter later with an RBI-single. Houston carried their 4-3 advantage into the ninth inning. Abraham Toro ruined Ryan Pressley’s 22nd save of the season with a two-run single that set the final at 5-4 in favor of the visiting Mariners. Paul Sewald worked a 1-2-3 ninth to register his 13th save.