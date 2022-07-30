Astros Prospect Report: July 29th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (41-56) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for Sugar Land and went 4.2 innings allowing 1 run while striking out 5. Brinson put the Space Cowboys on the board in the 2nd inning with a solo HR. The bullpen pitched well getting scoreless outings from Mushinski, Hernandez and Henderson. The game went to extra innings and Costes gave Sugar Land the lead with an RBI single. Unfortunately, the Dodgers walked it off with a 2 run HR to win 3-2.

Note: Henderson has a 1.93 ERA in Triple-A.

Hunter Brown , RHP: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

4.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Layne Henderson , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 0.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (41-53) lost 8-1 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for the Hooks and allowed 5 runs over 2 innings of work. The Hooks lone run on the night came on a McKenna solo HR in the 2nd inning. Torres allowed 2 runs in relief and Melendez allowed 1 run as the game was called in the 5th inning due to rain.

Note: Abreu has 76 walks in 88 games this season.

Tyler Brown , RHP: 2.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Jojanse Torres , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Jaime Melendez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (39-53) won 17-3 (BOX SCORE)

Gusto started for the Tourists and pitched well allowing 2 runs over 5 innings. The offense had quite the day. They got off to a good start in the first scoring 3 runs on a Stevens 3 run HR. In the 2nd inning, Corona added a 2 run HR. Palma continued the homer trend connecting on a grand slam in the 3rd. In the 4th, the offense scored 2 more on a Palma RBI double and a run scoring on a wild pitch. They would get 4 more in the 5th on RBI doubles from Corona and Stevens, a run scoring on a wild pitch and a Gonzalez RBI single. Carrasco added a solo HR in the 6th and an RBI groundout from Sandle in the 7th capped their scoring. Arrighetti closed it out allowing 1 run over the final 4 innings with 4 strikeouts.

Note: Palma has 4 HR, 9 RBI in 5 High-A games.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN) Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (40-52) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Bellozo started for the Woodpeckers and tossed 4 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. The offense put them on the board in the 5th on Alvarez solo HR. They would get another run in the 7th on a Molina RBI groundout. Ullola relieved Bellozo and was dominant striking out 10 over 4.2 innings allowing just 1 unearned run. Ford came on and retired the last batter to pickup the save.

Note: Ullola has a 2.27 ERA with 74 K in 47.2 innings this season.

Valente Bellozo , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Miguel Ullola , RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K (WIN)

4.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K (WIN) Kasey Ford, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Peter Solomon - 7:05 CT

CC: Jose Bravo - 7:05 CT

AV: Rhett Kouba - 5:05 CT

FV: Bryant Salgado - 4:05 CT