Astros Prospect Report: July 2nd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (34-43) lost 9-3 (BOX SCORE)

Julks put Sugar Land on the board in the first inning with a solo HR, 16th of the season. The Space Cowboys got a run in the 2nd on a Diaz RBI single and in the 3rd on a Siri sac fly. Donato started and allowed 4 runs over 6 innings. The pen allowed a few more runs and the offense was unable to get anything else going as Sugar Land fell 9-3.

Note: Diaz has a .858 OPS this season.

Chad Donato , RHP: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

6.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (35-39) won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board first picking up a run on an Abreu RBI single in the 3rd inning. The Hooks picked up 2 more runs in the 4th on a Kessinger RBI double and Diaz RBI single. Melendez started for the Hooks and was great striking out 10 over 6 innings while allowing just 1 run. West closed it out allowing 1 run over the final 3 innings of the game as the Hooks won 3-2.

Note: Melendez has 78 K in 56 innings this season.

Jaime Melendez , RHP: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K (WIN) Derek West, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (31-41) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

This game was a completion of the game from the day before. Hamilton got the scoring started with a solo HR in the first. Lopez went the first 1.1 innings and then today, Arrighetti started with 1 out in the 2nd inning. Arrighetti went 4.2 innings striking out 8 while allowing 2 runs. In the 2nd inning, Guerrero connected on a 2 run HR. The Tourists got 3 more in the 3rd on a Gonzalez 2 run HR and Stubbs solo HR. The pen allowed a few runs but they were able to hold on for the 6-5 win.

Note: Arrighetti has 89 K in 58.1 innings this season.

Juan Pablo Lopez , LHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (WIN)

4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (WIN) Danny Cody , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-40) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Cerny put the Woodpeckers on the board in the 2nd inning with a solo HR, his 12th of the season. Swanson started for the Woodpeckers and pitched well allowing just 1 run over 5 innings of work. After falling behind 3-1, the Woodpeckers picked up a run in the 7th on a Williams RBI double. The Mudcats got a run on a passed ball but the Woodpeckers got it back on an Orr sac fly to make to 4-3. That would be it from the offense though as they fell 4-3.

Note: Loperfido has a .839 OPS this season.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Shea Barry, RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 6:05 CT

AV: Ryan Gusto (31 ERA) - 5:05 CT

FV: TBD - 5:30 CT