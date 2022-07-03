 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 78 Thread. July 3, 2022, 1:10 CT. Angels @ Astros

Astros go for the jugular as Framber Valdez takes the mound for the sweep.

By William Metzger(bilbos)
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

