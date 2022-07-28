Astros Crawfish Boil: July 28th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- The Astros were swept for the first time in 2022, and it came at the hands of one of the worst teams in baseball (Astros.com)
- Terrible highlights available here (MLB Video)
- Here are the needs that the Astros might address at the fast-approaching trade deadline (Astros.com)
- Word on the street is that Houston is willing to deal from their current starting rotation if the right trade comes along (MLB Trade Rumors)
- And these five relievers might just be new additions to the bullpen (Houston Chronicle)
- Lance McCullers made his second rehab start last night, and here he is talking about his performance after the game (Twitter - Mark Berman)
Around the League
- We haven’t reached peak trade time yet, obviously, but it’s coming soon according to these GMs (MLB.com)
- Mike Trout has been diagnosed with a rare back condition, but he’s confident it won’t derail his career (ESPN)
- The Mets hold serve in the Subway series after walking off the Yankees in last night’s game (MLB.com)
- Speaking of the Yankees, they picked up Andrew Benintendi from the Royals yesterday as they hope to heat back up (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Cardinals have seemingly emerged as the favorites land Juan Soto (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Meanwhile, the markets for Luis Castillo and Frankie Montas remain healthy (MLB Trade Rumors)
