 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil: July 27th, 2022

Someone told me the A’s were the worst team in baseball but it sure doesn’t look that way when the Astros come to town

By CKuno
/ new
Houston Astros v Oakland Athletics Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.

Astros News

Around the League

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...