Astros Crawfish Boil: July 27th, 2022

Astros News
- A grand slam early in the game was enough to lift the A’s over the Astros and let Oakland take the series (Astros.com)
- Highlights here, unfortunately (MLB Video)
- James Click is working the angles as the trade deadline draws closer (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- But it sounds like he might be ringing D.C. the most as the Astros have been “aggressively” trying to trade for Josh Bell (Bleacher Report)
- Another season, another exorbitant World Series bet made by Mattress Mack (KHOU 11)
Around the League
- Carlos Rodon had a bad outing yesterday and, in a fit of anger, accidentally kicked a bat into his teammate (MLB.com)
- Wilson Contreras may be wearing a new uniform before the Cubs return to Chicago, so the crowd at yesterday’s game gave him an emotional send off (MLB.com)
- Speaking of trades, here’s the latest and greatest when it comes to Juan Soto (Sporting News)
- Shohei Ohtani’s future in California is in doubt as the rumor mill indicates he won’t be staying in Anaheim past 2023 (Sporting News 610)
- A new Jackie Robinson museum has opened in NYC, with the ribbon being cut by a very special guest (Sports Illustrated)
- Giancarlo Stanton is heading back to the shelf after the Yankees placed him on the IL with an achilles injury (ESPN)
