Astros Crawfish Boil: July 26th, 2022

Astros News
- It was an uncharacteristic performance for an Astros starter last night as Jake Odorizzi was slapped down by the A’s thanks to a blister on his pitching hand (Astros.com)
- Highlights available here for those who enjoy pain (MLB Video)
- Justin Verlander is right in the middle of the AL CY race, which isn’t so bad for a 39-year-old (Houston Chronicle)
- One or more of these five trade targets might be wearing the H in the next few weeks (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- These 9 players are the best bets for teams looking for a power bat (MLB.com)
- And here are the chips that each MLB team holds (MLB.com)
- For those fans lamenting trade prices, rest assured that it’s not really something that teams end up regretting (Baseball America)
- The MLBPA has rejected MLB’s offer for an international draft, which leaves the current QO and International signing periods in place (ESPN)
- Rob Manfred has until Friday to respond to questions from the US Senate about antitrust exemptions for MLB (ESPN)
- Dallas Keuchel is returning to the Lone Star State after signing a minor league deal with the Rangers (MLB Trade Rumors)
