Astros Crawfish Boil: July 25th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- The Astros are circling the Yankees for best record in baseball after sweeping the Mariners over the weekend (Astros.com)
- And you can watch the highlights of that game here (MLB Video)
- One thing Verlander proved during that series is that age isn’t going to slow him down on the mound (FOX Sports)
- Ryan Pressly is back in the pen after returning from the paternity list yesterday (Sports Radio 610)
- And promptly picked up his 28th consecutive out in relief, breaking an Astros record and ultimately running it up to 30 (Twitter - Houston Astros)
Around the League
- The Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place yesterday as 7 people were prescribed baseball immortality (MLB.com)
- But it was David Ortiz that stole the show in Cooperstown (MLB.com)
- MLB has sent the Player’s Association its final offer on an international draft as the deadline for an agreement draws near (ESPN)
- Madison Bumgarner called Victor Robles a clown so Robles decided to just wear it (MLB.com)
- Two more stars are refusing the jab as the Cardinals will be down both Arenado and Goldschmidt in Toronto (ESPN)
Loading comments...