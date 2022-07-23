 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: July 22nd

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (39-52) won 12-8 (BOX SCORE)

The offense got off to a good start scoring 5 runs in the first on a Jones RBI single and Leon grand slam. In the 4th they scored 4 more runs on a Hensley solo HR, Valdez RBI single and Diaz 2 run HR. Bermudez started and allowed 2 runs over 2.2 innings. The offense added 3 more runs in the 6th on a 2 run HR from Costes and a Hensley sac fly. Brown came in out of the pen and allowed 5 runs, 3 earned over 3.2 innings. Paredes and Blanco tossed scoreless innings to close it out for the 12-8 win.

Note: Hensley has a .879 OPS this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (40-48) won 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks jumped out to an early lead scoring 4 runs in the first inning on a Dirden RBI double, McKenna bases loaded walk, a run scoring on a wild pitch and a Salazar sac fly. Dirden added a 2 run HR in the 2nd, his 16th HR of the season. McCullers got the start and went 2 innings allowing 1 run with 3 strikeouts during his rehab outing. He was relieved by Deason who went 5 innings allowing 2 runs. The Hooks got another run in the 5th on a Salazar RBI double. West would close the game out with a scoreless 9th to pick up the save.

Note: Dirden is hitting .383 with 6 2B, 4 HR, 15 RBI in July.

A+: Asheville Tourists (36-50) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Mejias started for Asheville and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings of work. Daniels put Asheville on the board in the 4th with a solo HR. They got another run in the 7th on a Corona RBI single. McDermott pitched the last 3 innings striking out 9 without allowing a run but that would be it for the offense as the Tourists fell 4-2.

Note: Daniels OPS is up to .800 this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (38-48) won 10-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got off to a good start scoring 2 runs in the first on an error and a Cerny RBI double. They got two more runs in the 3rd on a Loperfido RBI double and Cerny RBI single. Santos got the start and allowed 3 runs, 2 earned over 3 innings of work. He was relieved by Batista who allowed 1 run over 4.2 innings with 5 strikeouts. The Woodpeckers added to their lead in the 7th scoring 5 runs on a Loperfido RBI double, Molina bases loaded HBP, Ramirez 2 run single and a run scoring on a passed ball. Reina pitched the 9th allowing a run but held on for the save.

Note: Cerny has a .831 OPS and 31 SB this season.

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Peter Solomon - 7:35 CT

CC: Jaime Melendez - 7:05 CT

AV: Spencer Arrighetti - 6:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT

