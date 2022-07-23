Astros Prospect Report: July 22nd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (39-52) won 12-8 (BOX SCORE)
The offense got off to a good start scoring 5 runs in the first on a Jones RBI single and Leon grand slam. In the 4th they scored 4 more runs on a Hensley solo HR, Valdez RBI single and Diaz 2 run HR. Bermudez started and allowed 2 runs over 2.2 innings. The offense added 3 more runs in the 6th on a 2 run HR from Costes and a Hensley sac fly. Brown came in out of the pen and allowed 5 runs, 3 earned over 3.2 innings. Paredes and Blanco tossed scoreless innings to close it out for the 12-8 win.
Note: Hensley has a .879 OPS this season.
- David Hensley, 3B: 3-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Corey Julks, RF: 1-for-5, R, BB
- Taylor Jones, 1B: 1-for-3, R, RBI, 2 BB
- Enmanuel Valdez, 2B: 3-for-6, 2 R, RBI
- Yainer Diaz, C: 2-for-5, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI
- Pedro Leon, CF: 1-for-4, R, HR, 4 RBI, BB
- Alex De Goti, SS: 0-for-1, R, 2 BB
- Marty Costes, LF: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Scott Manea, DH: 1-for-5, R, 3B
- Jonathan Bermudez, LHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Devin Conn, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Hunter Brown, RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (40-48) won 7-4 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks jumped out to an early lead scoring 4 runs in the first inning on a Dirden RBI double, McKenna bases loaded walk, a run scoring on a wild pitch and a Salazar sac fly. Dirden added a 2 run HR in the 2nd, his 16th HR of the season. McCullers got the start and went 2 innings allowing 1 run with 3 strikeouts during his rehab outing. He was relieved by Deason who went 5 innings allowing 2 runs. The Hooks got another run in the 5th on a Salazar RBI double. West would close the game out with a scoreless 9th to pick up the save.
Note: Dirden is hitting .383 with 6 2B, 4 HR, 15 RBI in July.
- Wilyer Abreu, CF: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Joe Perez, DH: 3-for-5, 2 R
- Justin Dirden, RF: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI
- Will Wagner, 3B: 2-for-4, R, BB
- Alex McKenna, CF: 2-for-3, R, 2B, RBI
- Cesar Salazar, C: 1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI
- Lance McCullers Jr., RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Cody Deason, RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Chandler Casey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Derek West, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)
A+: Asheville Tourists (36-50) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)
Mejias started for Asheville and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings of work. Daniels put Asheville on the board in the 4th with a solo HR. They got another run in the 7th on a Corona RBI single. McDermott pitched the last 3 innings striking out 9 without allowing a run but that would be it for the offense as the Tourists fell 4-2.
Note: Daniels OPS is up to .800 this season.
- Zach Daniels, LF: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI
- Colin Barber, DH: 0-for-2
- Kenedy Corona, DH: 1-for-2, RB
- Christian Mejias, RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Chayce McDermott, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (38-48) won 10-5 (BOX SCORE)
The Woodpeckers got off to a good start scoring 2 runs in the first on an error and a Cerny RBI double. They got two more runs in the 3rd on a Loperfido RBI double and Cerny RBI single. Santos got the start and allowed 3 runs, 2 earned over 3 innings of work. He was relieved by Batista who allowed 1 run over 4.2 innings with 5 strikeouts. The Woodpeckers added to their lead in the 7th scoring 5 runs on a Loperfido RBI double, Molina bases loaded HBP, Ramirez 2 run single and a run scoring on a passed ball. Reina pitched the 9th allowing a run but held on for the save.
Note: Cerny has a .831 OPS and 31 SB this season.
- Jaxon Hallmark, RF: 2-for-4, 3 R, 2B, BB, SB
- Joey Loperfido, 2B: 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, SB
- Logan Cerny, CF: 4-for-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 3 SB
- Tyler Whitaker, 3B: 1-for-4, 2 R, 2B, BB
- Leosdany Molina, SS: o-for-4, R, RBI
- Yeuris Ramirez, DH: 2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, SB
- Alex Santos, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K
- Edinson Batista, RHP: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Fabricio Reina, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:
SL: Peter Solomon - 7:35 CT
CC: Jaime Melendez - 7:05 CT
AV: Spencer Arrighetti - 6:35 CT
FV: TBD - 6:00 CT
