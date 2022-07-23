Astros Prospect Report: July 22nd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (39-52) won 12-8 (BOX SCORE)

The offense got off to a good start scoring 5 runs in the first on a Jones RBI single and Leon grand slam. In the 4th they scored 4 more runs on a Hensley solo HR, Valdez RBI single and Diaz 2 run HR. Bermudez started and allowed 2 runs over 2.2 innings. The offense added 3 more runs in the 6th on a 2 run HR from Costes and a Hensley sac fly. Brown came in out of the pen and allowed 5 runs, 3 earned over 3.2 innings. Paredes and Blanco tossed scoreless innings to close it out for the 12-8 win.

Note: Hensley has a .879 OPS this season.

Jonathan Bermudez , LHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Devin Conn , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Hunter Brown , RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN) Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (40-48) won 7-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks jumped out to an early lead scoring 4 runs in the first inning on a Dirden RBI double, McKenna bases loaded walk, a run scoring on a wild pitch and a Salazar sac fly. Dirden added a 2 run HR in the 2nd, his 16th HR of the season. McCullers got the start and went 2 innings allowing 1 run with 3 strikeouts during his rehab outing. He was relieved by Deason who went 5 innings allowing 2 runs. The Hooks got another run in the 5th on a Salazar RBI double. West would close the game out with a scoreless 9th to pick up the save.

Note: Dirden is hitting .383 with 6 2B, 4 HR, 15 RBI in July.

Lance McCullers Jr. , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Cody Deason , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN) Chandler Casey , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Derek West, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (36-50) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Mejias started for Asheville and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings of work. Daniels put Asheville on the board in the 4th with a solo HR. They got another run in the 7th on a Corona RBI single. McDermott pitched the last 3 innings striking out 9 without allowing a run but that would be it for the offense as the Tourists fell 4-2.

Note: Daniels OPS is up to .800 this season.

Christian Mejias , RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Jose Betances , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Chayce McDermott, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (38-48) won 10-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got off to a good start scoring 2 runs in the first on an error and a Cerny RBI double. They got two more runs in the 3rd on a Loperfido RBI double and Cerny RBI single. Santos got the start and allowed 3 runs, 2 earned over 3 innings of work. He was relieved by Batista who allowed 1 run over 4.2 innings with 5 strikeouts. The Woodpeckers added to their lead in the 7th scoring 5 runs on a Loperfido RBI double, Molina bases loaded HBP, Ramirez 2 run single and a run scoring on a passed ball. Reina pitched the 9th allowing a run but held on for the save.

Note: Cerny has a .831 OPS and 31 SB this season.

Alex Santos , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Edinson Batista , RHP: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN)

4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN) Jayson Schroeder , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Fabricio Reina, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Peter Solomon - 7:35 CT

CC: Jaime Melendez - 7:05 CT

AV: Spencer Arrighetti - 6:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT