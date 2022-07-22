Astros Crawfish Boil & Series Poll: July 22nd, 2022

Due to life deciding to come at me hard this morning, I will be adding the poll for the Mariners series to the end of the boil this morning instead of my normal separate preview. Here’s a quick preview from AP News for those who aren’t already convinced Houston is going to sweep.

Astros News

Around the League

Astros-Mariners Series Poll

Poll Who wins this series? Astros Sweep 3-0

Astros Win 2-1

Mariners Win 2-1

Mariners Sweep 3-0 vote view results 9% Astros Sweep 3-0 (12 votes)

66% Astros Win 2-1 (85 votes)

19% Mariners Win 2-1 (25 votes)

4% Mariners Sweep 3-0 (6 votes) 128 votes total Vote Now

Starters

Game 1: Jose Urquidy (RHP, 8-4, 4.09 ERA, 75 K’s) vs Marco Gonzales (LHP, 5-9, 3.50 ERA, 53 K’s)

Game 2: Justin Verlander (RHP, 12-3, 1.89 ERA, 108 K’s) vs TBD

Game 3: Framber Valdez (LHP, 8-4, 2.66 ERA, 102 K’s) vs TBD

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Friday, July 22nd @ 9:10 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Mariners - KIRO 710

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Mariners - ROOTNW / MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Game 2: Thursday, July 23rd @ 3:10 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Mariners - KIRO 710

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Mariners - ROOTNW / FS1

Game 3: Friday, July 24th @ 3:10 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Mariners - KIRO 710

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Mariners - ROOTNW