Astros Crawfish Boil & Series Poll: July 22nd, 2022

Due to life deciding to come at me hard this morning, I will be adding the poll for the Mariners series to the end of the boil this morning instead of my normal separate preview. Here’s a quick preview from AP News for those who aren’t already convinced Houston is going to sweep.
Astros News
- Yesterday’s doubleheader started with a win for the good guys even though things got a little dicey in the 9th (Astros.com)
- Highlights of Game 1 here (MLB Video)
- In fact, it was so nice the Astros decided a second win was in order, finishing off the mini-sweep in the evening (Astros.com)
- And highlights of that game are available here (MLB Video)
- That officially handed the season series to the Astros, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he’s fine with it because it wasn’t a playoff series (ESPN)
- Though, if I were Boone, I might be a little concerned with the miniscule, record-breaking .151 BA the Yankees have had against the Astros in 2022 (Twitter - ESPN Stats)
- Ryan Pressly’s family has welcomed their second child, a daughter by the name of Hunter Lee Pressly (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- The Mariners are baseball’s hottest team heading into the second half, and have firmly placed themselves in contention for a WC spot thanks to that (AP News)
- These are the players to watch as the trade deadline begins to loom large (MLB.com)
- Dallas Keuchel has been DFA’d by the Diamondbacks, throwing the future of his career into serious doubt (ESPN)
- Though I suppose that the Giants signing Trevor Rosenthal has to give him some hope (MLB Trade Rumors)
Astros-Mariners Series Poll
Poll
Who wins this series?
-
9%
Astros Sweep 3-0
-
66%
Astros Win 2-1
-
19%
Mariners Win 2-1
-
4%
Mariners Sweep 3-0
Starters
Game 1: Jose Urquidy (RHP, 8-4, 4.09 ERA, 75 K’s) vs Marco Gonzales (LHP, 5-9, 3.50 ERA, 53 K’s)
Game 2: Justin Verlander (RHP, 12-3, 1.89 ERA, 108 K’s) vs TBD
Game 3: Framber Valdez (LHP, 8-4, 2.66 ERA, 102 K’s) vs TBD
For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure
Game 1: Friday, July 22nd @ 9:10 pm CDT
Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Mariners - KIRO 710
Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Mariners - ROOTNW / MLB Network (out-of-market only)
Game 2: Thursday, July 23rd @ 3:10 pm CDT
Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Mariners - KIRO 710
Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Mariners - ROOTNW / FS1
Game 3: Friday, July 24th @ 3:10 pm CDT
Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Mariners - KIRO 710
Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Mariners - ROOTNW
