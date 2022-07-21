YANKEE TAMERS! Astros sweep Yankees in doubleheader with 7-5 win

It was as good as it could get for the Astros. On Thursday night, Houston completed a doubleheader sweep against the Yankees with a 7-5 win. Yordan Álvarez came back from the injured list and hit his 27th home run of the season, Alex Bregman got his 12th long ball, and Chas McCormick hit a four-bagger of their own (9) to reach 61 wins, the second-highest mark in the Majors.

To improve their record to 5-2 against the Yankees in ’22, the Astros enjoyed a good but short outing from Luis García and the three aforementioned homers. García kicked off the second half of the season with five innings of three-hit, two-run ball, two walks, and six strikeouts on 92 pitches (59 strikes).

The Astros’ good offense didn’t waste any time. In the first inning, Yordan and Bregman went back-to-back off Domingo Germán. An inning later, both stars did their thing again: A two-run double from Álvarez and an RBI single from Bregman made it 5-0. Both hitters combined for five of the seven runs batted in produced by Houston.

Bregman, who finished 2-for-4, now has 30 hits over his last 100 at-bats (.300), including six doubles and as many homers with 20 runs batted in, 17 scored runs.

In the third, Gleyber Torres cut the gap after hitting a two-run shot, but Chas McCormick homered in the sixth with a runner on board to extend the Astros’ lead 7-2 with Brandon Bielak on the mound.

Bielak did a good job and fell two outs short of completing the game. After 3 1/3 innings, the right-hander was an Aaron Judge victim after the Yankees’ outfielder unloaded his power and launched a 410-foot moonshot against Bielak’s 74th pitch of the night. Rafael Montero got the final two outs of the contest to seal the final regular-season game between both teams in 2022.

On Friday, the Astros will visit the Mariners for what’s gonna be a three-game series at T-Mobile Park. José Urquidy will start for Houston, while lefty Marco Gonzales is expected to take the ball for Seattle.

