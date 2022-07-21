Doubleheader Preview: New York Yankees @ Houston Astros

Quick Notes

The Yankees come to town today to conclude the season series between the two teams with a doubleheader that is being billed as one of the more exciting returns from the break. Originally meant to be a day off for both teams, these two games will make up for the series missed at the beginning of the season during the lockout. However, the tone for this series is quite different than if the teams had met back in April as originally planned.

Today’s set of games will give the two biggest AL powerhouses one final chance to test themselves against each other. So far the Astros hold serve with a 3-2 record across the five games already played, so a split would give them bragging rights for the regular season and possibly a nice little confidence boost.

It won’t be easy though, the Yankees remain one of the premiere offenses in the league. As a team they lead the league in OPS (.776), SLG (.445), Walks (367), RBI (472), Homeruns (157) and Runs (497). They’re also second in OBP at .331. Funnily enough, it looks as though BA is the worst team stat, sitting at .246, which is good for 12th in the league.

Probably the biggest challenge in the batters box today will be Aaron Judge, who remains the team’s primary MVP candidate as his monster 2022 season continues. He leads the league in homers (33) and runs (74), and is near the top in most other categories. He’s not alone though, with 4 other Yankees regulars also sporting above average OPS stats.

As for the Yankees’ bullpen, it is also one of the tops in the league, especially after the emergence of current closer Clay Holmes, who is ostensibly keeping the position warm for Aroldis Chapman as he shakes off the rust from an injury. He’s joined by Michael King and Wandy Peralta as the three Yankees relievers with a WHIP under 1.00. They’ve also seen the most work of anyone in the pen, so I expect they’ll show up at some point today.

Last 10 Games: 5-5 Record, 1 Series Win, 1 Series Split, 1 Series Loss, +54 Run Differential (76 scored, 52 allowed)

W/L Splits: 37-12 at home, 27-16 on the road, 43-23 against teams over .500

Poll Who wins this doubleheader? This poll is closed 27% Astros Sweep 2-0 (35 votes)

62% Split 1-1 (80 votes)

10% Yankees Sweep 2-0 (14 votes) 129 votes total Vote Now

Starters

Game 1: TBD vs Cristian Javier (RHP, 6-5, 3.22 ERA, 112 K’s)

Game 2: TBD vs Luis Garcia (RHP, 7-5, 3.65 ERA, 94 K’s)

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Thursday, July 21st @ 12:10 pm CDT

Listen: Yankees - WADO 1280, WFAN 660/101.9 FM / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Yankees - YES / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Game 2: Thursday, July 21st @ 5:40 pm CDT

Listen: Yankees - WADO 1280, WFAN 660/101.9 FM / Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

Watch: Yankees - YES / Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / MLB Network (out-of-market only)