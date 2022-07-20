Astros Crawfish Boil: July 20th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
All-Star Links
- For the ninth straight year the AL has emerged victorious over the NL in the All-Star Game (MLB.com)
- Giancarlo Stanton got to take home the MVP prize after smashing a 2-run homer to tie the game in the 4th (MLB.com)
- But it was Byron Buxton who put the AL in the lead during the next AB (MLB.com)
- And our very own Framber Valdez got the W, becoming the first Astros pitcher to do so in the ASG (Twitter - Houston Astros)
- The game was really a showcase of modern baseball with strikeouts, homers, and shifts on full display (AP News)
- Here’s how each individual player performed in last night’s match (MLB.com)
- The second half of the season already looks like it’s going to be fun thanks to three quarters of the playoff spots still being open (538 Sports)
Astros News
- Verlander got in on the All Star festivities even though he didn’t pitch in the game, and here he is being interviewed by his brother (FOX Sports)
- The Astros played good Samaritan for erstwhile A Paul Blackburn, inviting him on their charter when Oakland wanted him to fly commercial to the ASG (Houston Chronicle)
- Lance McCullers is gearing up for a rehab assignment as his return to an MLB mound slowly becomes reality (MLB Trade Rumors)
- But his best performance may just be in this Travis Scott commercial (Houston Chronicle)
- The Astros picked up a hometown kid in the 11th Round of the draft yesterday, selecting Vandy Commit, OF Ryan Clifford (Astros.com)
