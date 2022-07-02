Astros Prospect Report: July 1st

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (34-42) won 11-5 (BOX SCORE)

Solomon started for Sugar Land and was solid despite allowing 5 runs, as just 1 was earned, while striking out 5 over 6 innings. De Goti put Sugar Land on the board in the 2nd with a 3 run HR. The offense blew it open in the 4th scoring 6 runs on a Manea solo HR, Jones grand slam and Valdez solo HR. A Julks RBI single and Siri solo HR in the 9th capped the scoring for Sugar Land. The pen was great with Conn tossing 2 scoreless innings and Hernandez tossing a scoreless 9th to close it.

Note: Valdez has a .917 OPS in Triple-A.

Peter Solomon , RHP: 6.0 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN) Devin Conn , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Nick Hernandez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (34-33) lost 5-0 (BOX SCORE)

Chaidez started for the Hooks and went 5 innings allowing 3 runs while striking out 5. He was relieved by Cobos who allowed 2 runs over 2.2 innings. The offense was quiet picking up just two hits on the night as the Hooks fell 5-0.

Note: Chaidez has 61 K in 57.2 innings this season.

Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

2.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Jojanse Torres, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (30-41) SUSPENDED

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (33-39) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Miley started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 5 runs, 2 earned, over 2 inning of work. He was relieved by Batista who tossed 5.2 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 7th on a Ramirez 2 run HR but that would be it from the offense as the Woodpeckers fell 5-2.

Note: Batista has a 2.95 ERA this season.

Deylen Miley , RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Edinson Batista , RHP: 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Fabricio Reina, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: TBD - 7:35 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Ryan Gusto (31 ERA) - 5:05 CT

FV: TBD - 5:30 CT