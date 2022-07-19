Astros Crawfish Boil: July 19th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- The All-Star Game is tonight and Dusty Baker is sure that his Dodgers past won’t keep the boos from raining down (Houston Chronicle)
- But at least Dusty and his coaching staff will look sharp in the custom suits that he had made up (ESPN)
- Meanwhile, the Astros snatched up a few more prospects during Day 2 of the MLB Draft (Astros.com)
- With the farm not being what it used to be, can the Astros put together a package for Juan Soto that could actually get the deal done? (Houston Chronicle)
All-Star Links
- Juan Soto took home some hardware last night after winning the Home Run Derby (MLB.com)
- Though he did have some competition from Mariners up and comer Julio Rodriguez (MLB.com)
- But the most memorable moment from the Derby came when Albert Pujols was eliminated (MLB.com)
- Speaking of Home Run Derbies, it looks like tonight’s game will be decided by one if the score is tied after 9 (ESPN)
- Day 2 of the draft is in the books and here’s a rundown of all the picks (Astros.com)
- Everyone is talking about Wilson Contreras but there might be some more economical trade targets for the catcher position this season (MLB Trade Rumors)
