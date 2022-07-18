Astros Crawfish Boil: July 18th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- The Astros may have looked tired in the final series against the A’s, but they’re also positioned quite well for the second half (Astros.com)
- Here are highlights from yesterday’s finale (MLB Video)
- But on to better news as the MLB Draft began yesterday and the Astros picked up three new prospects, starting with CF Drew Gilbert (MLB.com)
- Might as well take a look at the 5 best and worst first round picks in Astros history while we’re here (Houston Chronicle)
- The Astros are eyeing Luis Castillo in a trade, but will they have to give up some of these top prospects to land him? (Cincinnati.com)
Around the League
- Day 1 of the MLB Draft is in the books, and here’s a rundown of all the picks (MLB.com)
- Starting with the number one pick, Jackson Holliday, who is the son of former big leaguer Matt Holliday (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Here are all the top moments from yesterday’s draft day (MLB.com)
- And here’s what you can expect to see when Day 2 gets underway later today (MLB.com)
- The Mariners won their 14th straight game yesterday, setting themselves up as Houston’s main divisional rival in the second half (ESPN)
- Chris Sale is headed back to the IL after breaking the pinkie finger on his pitching hand thanks to a comebacker (ESPN)
Loading comments...