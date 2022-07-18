Astros Prospect Report: July 17th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (38-52) lost 8-1 (BOX SCORE)

Endersby started for Sugar Land and struggled allowing 6 runs over 4 innings of work. The bullpen allowed a couple runs but got scoreless outings from Paredes and Blanco. The offense was quiet but finally got on the board with an RBI double from Jones in the 9th inning. That would be it though as the Space Cowboys fell 8-1.

Note: Valdez has a .947 OPS in Triple-A.

Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

4.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Devin Conn , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (39-48) lost 16-7 (BOX SCORE)

Bravo started for the Hooks and struggled allowing 5 runs in 5 innings. The bullpen also got roughed up allowing another 11 runs. The offense got on the board in the 7th on a Whitcomb 2 run HR. The Hooks got 5 more runs in the 8th on RBI singles from Diaz, Abreu and Perez, a Dirden RBI double and bases loaded walk to Wagner. That was it from the offense as they fell 16-7.

Note: Dirden is hitting .364 in July.

Jose Bravo , RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

5.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K Jojanse Torres , RHP: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Derek West , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 K Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (36-49) won 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

Tokar started for the Tourists and pitched well allowing just 1 run over 5 innings. The Tourists first run came in the 4th inning on a Carrasco sac fly. The offense put up 3 more in the 6th on RBI singles from Stevens and Carrasco and a Lee RBI triple. In the 7th, Correa connected on a 2 run HR. Gomez went 1.1 scoreless in relief before the game was called due to rain and the Tourists won 6-2.

Note: Correa is hitting .381 in July.

Heitor Tokar , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Kyle Gruller , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (37-48) lost 5-0 (BOX SCORE)

Salgado started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 3 runs over 4.2 innings. Swanson tossed 3 innings in relief allowing 2 runs. The offense was quiet on the night as they were no-hit in the 5-0 loss.

Note: Hallmark has 18 SB this season.

Victor Mascai , LF: 0-for-2, 2 BB, SB

0-for-2, 2 BB, SB Jaxon Hallmark, 2B: 0-for-2, BB, SB

Bryant Salgado , RHP: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Fabricio Reina , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Nic Swanson, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF