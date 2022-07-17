Astros Prospect Report: July 16th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (38-51) won 1-0 (BOX SCORE)

France started for Sugar Land and was phenomenal tossing 7 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts. He was up to 95.6 MPH with the fastball. Mushinski tossed 2 scoreless innings in relief and Hernandez tossed a scoreless 9th inning. The offense was quiet on the night until the 9th inning when Julks walked it off with an RBI single to win it 1-0.

Note: France has 7 BB/50 K over his last 40.2 innings.

J.P. France , RHP: 7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Nick Hernandez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

JP France (@Jpeeezy3) was awesome tonight for Sugar Land:



7 IP | 1 H | 0 R | 1 BB | 7 K



Up to 95.6 MPH with the fastball. He has 97 K in 78.1 innings this season. #Astros #LevelUp pic.twitter.com/UytLm6oDe7 — Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) July 17, 2022

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (39-47) won 12-7 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks offense got rolling early. Dirden put them on the board in the first with a 2 run HR. Kessinger added a 3 run HR in the 2nd inning. They would get another in the third on a wild pitch. The offense put up 5 in the 4th inning on a Wagner 2 run double, McKenna 2 run triple and run scoring on a wild pitch. Tamarez started for the Hooks and allowed 7 runs over 4 innings. The Hooks got another run in the 6th on a McKenna RBI single. The bullpen was great with scoreless outings from Casey, Cobos and Sprinkle to close it out.

Note: Dirden is hitting .301 with .954 OPS this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 4.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Chandler Casey , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN) Franny Cobos , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (35-49) won 10-6 (BOX SCORE)

The offense hopped on the board in the first scoring 2 runs on RBI singles from Santana and Daniels. In the 2nd, they got a run on a Stevens RBI double. The offense would score 2 more in the third on RBI singles from Correa and Daniels. The offense blew it open in the 5th scoring 4 runs on a Guerrero bases loaded walk, a run scoring on a wild pitch, and RBI groundouts from Stubbs and Stevens. Taveras got the start and tossed 5 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. Correa would add an RBI double in the 6th. The bullpen allowed a few runs but held on for the 10-6 win.

Note: Correa has 2 2B in 3 straight games.

Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN) Jacob Coats , RHP: 0.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Aaron Brown , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Juan Pablo Lopez, LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (37-47) lost 7-2 (BOX SCORE)

Calderon started and allowed 3 runs over 3.2 innings. Palma put the Woodpeckers on the board with a solo HR in the 6th. He then added another run on an RBI double in the 8th. The pen allowed four runs and the offense was unable to comeback as the Woodpeckers fell 7-2.

Note: Palma has 11 2B, 6 HR this season.

Carlos Calderon , RHP: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 K

3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 K Palmer Wenzel , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Alex Santos , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Today’s starters according to MiLB.com:

SL: Jimmy Endersby - 6:05 CT

CC: Jose Bravo - 5:05 CT

AV: Heitor Tokar - 12:05 CT

FV: TBD - 5:30 CT